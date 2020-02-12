By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut Oil Toilet Tissue 9 Roll 3 Ply

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Oil Toilet Tissue 9 Roll 3 Ply

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • Luxury Soft Coconut Oil toilet tissue. 9 white rolls.
  • FSC - Forest™ for all forever
  • Luxury soft coconut oil toilet tissue. 9 white rolls Tesco Luxury Soft Coconut Oil is enriched with extracts of coconut oil for extra indulgence every day. Developed using the highest quality materials and advanced technology to give luxurious softness, strength and outstanding performance 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue. Average 160 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 124mm x105mm. Average total area 18.74m2. Average roll length 19.84m
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue.
  • Average 160 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 105mm.
  • Average total area 18.74m2.
  • Average roll length 19.84m.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • 3 layers enriched with coconut oil for silky softness & comfort

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

9 x Rolls

Safety information

Warning To avoid danger of suffocation keep this wrapper away from babies and children.

Can't do better!

5 stars

I love these. A nice subtle coconut scent and nice and soft.

Nice toilet roll but the cardboard roll is too thi

4 stars

Nice toilet roll but the cardboard roll is too thin to go over our toilet roll holder - very strange

Nice toilet rolls - shame there is no fragrance.

4 stars

These are relatively good quality toilet rolls with a soft yet thick texture and plenty on the roll. However, why on earth are Tesco no longer adding the lovely coconut fragrance that these used to have??? The lack of fragrance is a disappointment.

No coconut smell.

4 stars

Great quality but doesn’t smell of coconut at all??

2 ply: not 3!!

1 stars

In the description, it says "3 ply" but it's wrong. It's 2 ply and bad quality toilet roll. I ordered so many being misled by the wrong information in the description. I am so unhappy with my purchase. Don't waste your money on this.

Great product

5 stars

We love this in our house,good on skin,tears off well and excellent value. The Tesco's own brand moist coconut oil toilet wipes which partner this are excellent too.

Not new

1 stars

This is in the 'new' section but I bought it months ago. It's a weird chemical coconut smell.

Gentle on sensitive skin

5 stars

Husband has a Stoma which this paper cleanses as well as provided material wipes. Does not offend his sensitive skin.

Poorly produced product. The card core of the roll

2 stars

Poorly produced product. The card core of the rolls slipping out and the paper tearing when attempting to detach the perforations. Very disappointing quality.

