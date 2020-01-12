Tesco Shea Butter 9 Roll

Have changed and not for the best
These have changed recently and certainly not as soft as they used to be, very disappointing. have had to change to another brand.
Poor quality not value for money.
Nice product shame about the lack of perfume
These are relatively good quality toilet rolls, with a soft yet thick texture and plenty on the roll. However, for some reason only Tesco know, the perfume that was added to these has gone completely. I find this disappointing and cannot understand why Tesco are now no longer adding the lovely perfume.
Absorbency leaves a lot to be desired, which means
Absorbency leaves a lot to be desired, which means having to use more of it. Waste of money.
bad quality
In the description, it says "3 ply" but it's wrong. It's 2 ply and bad quality toilet roll. I ordered so many being misled by the wrong information in the description. I am so unhappy with my purchase. Don't waste your money on this.
Better than Andrex or any other value for money
LUXURY IT IS NOT.
I was rather disappointed. I have been using SOFT for a long time. This time when my order came ,I thought the package looked a little different. On opening I found there were small rolls not quilted and no smell of Shea Butter. This was not what I expected.