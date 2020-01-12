By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Shea Butter 9 Roll

Product Description

  • Luxury Soft Shea Butter toilet tissue 9 white rolls.
  • Luxury soft shea butter toilet tissue. 9 white rolls 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue. Average 160 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 124mm x105mm. Average total area 18.74m2 Average roll length 19.84m We have made the tube smaller which means less storage space at home and 1 in 6 less lorries transporting the product around the country. You still get the same number of sheets on your Tesco Luxury Soft toilet tissue with the same great quality which is good for you and good for the environment.
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue.
  • Average 160 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 105mm.
  • Average total area 18.74m2.
  • Average roll length 19.84m.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • 3 layers enriched with shea butter for luxurious softness & comfort
  • Pack size: 1440SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning To avoid suffocation, keep this wrap away from children

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
Net Contents

9 x Rolls

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning To avoid suffocation, keep this wrap away from children

Have changed and not for the best

2 stars

These have changed recently and certainly not as soft as they used to be, very disappointing. have had to change to another brand.

Poor quality not value for money.

1 stars

Poor quality not value for money.

Nice product shame about the lack of perfume

4 stars

These are relatively good quality toilet rolls, with a soft yet thick texture and plenty on the roll. However, for some reason only Tesco know, the perfume that was added to these has gone completely. I find this disappointing and cannot understand why Tesco are now no longer adding the lovely perfume.

Absorbency leaves a lot to be desired, which means

2 stars

Absorbency leaves a lot to be desired, which means having to use more of it. Waste of money.

bad quality

1 stars

In the description, it says "3 ply" but it's wrong. It's 2 ply and bad quality toilet roll. I ordered so many being misled by the wrong information in the description. I am so unhappy with my purchase. Don't waste your money on this.

Better than Andrex or any other value for money

5 stars

Better than Andrex or any other value for money

LUXURY IT IS NOT.

3 stars

I was rather disappointed. I have been using SOFT for a long time. This time when my order came ,I thought the package looked a little different. On opening I found there were small rolls not quilted and no smell of Shea Butter. This was not what I expected.

