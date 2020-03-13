Tesco Luxury Soft Quilted 9 Roll

is an equal to Andrex any day
is an equal to Andrex any day
Not bad, but wouldn't call it 'Luxury'. Also, the
Not bad, but wouldn't call it 'Luxury'. Also, the last time I bought a pack, not all the rolls were quilted. It seemed some normal rolls had been included for some reason.
Top Toilet Tissue!
Excellent toilet paper, soft to the touch and pleasant to the eye..
Not as good quality as they used to be.
I used to buy these regularly but the quality has changed - they are now, very thin and not as quilted as they were - very disappointing. I would rather pay a little more than have a thin, poor quality product. I shall be buying a different brand in future..
Very thick and well worth the money!
Better than the branded. Very thick and well worth the money!
Thin and weak
Too thin and it falls apart too easily on contact with any moisture. False economy. Would not buy again.
Not bad but the paper on the roll is wound too loo
Not bad but the paper on the roll is wound too loosely, which means that as you get near the end of it something like 10 - 12 feet of it lands on the floor (and yes I did roughly measure it). Won't buy again.
The best I have found!
I've searched and tried out many different toilet rolls and these are by far the best - so far - especially for the older, more tender rears. I would have given 5 stars but there maybe something better out there but I'll settle for these.
Poor quality
I have purchased both 4 and 9 pack of these when Cushelle were not available. They were very loosely wound on the roll which got worse towards the card tube distorting the roll. Some were ripped and half sheets towards the tube and paper thin. Manufacturing clearly has a problem.
Luxury without price
Have used this for over a year. Better than premium brand, so thick and soft.