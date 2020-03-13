By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Luxury Soft Quilted 9 Roll

4(20)Write a review
Tesco Luxury Soft Quilted 9 Roll

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • Luxury Soft Quilted toilet tissue. 9 white rolls.
  • FSC - Forest for all forever
  • Luxury soft quilted toilet tissue. 9 white rolls 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue. Average 160 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 124mm x105mm. Average total area 18.74m2. Average roll length 19.84m
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 9 rolls x 3 ply tissue.
  • Average 160 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 105mm.
  • Average total area 18.74m2.
  • Average roll length 19.84m.
  • For softness and strength every time
  • 3 quilted layers for extra cushioning & comfort
  • Flush with confidence
  • Pack size: 1440SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning To avoid suffocation, keep this wrap away from children

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

9 x Rolls

Safety information

Warning To avoid suffocation, keep this wrap away from children

20 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

is an equal to Andrex any day

4 stars

is an equal to Andrex any day

Not bad, but wouldn't call it 'Luxury'. Also, the

3 stars

Not bad, but wouldn't call it 'Luxury'. Also, the last time I bought a pack, not all the rolls were quilted. It seemed some normal rolls had been included for some reason.

Top Toilet Tissue!

5 stars

Excellent toilet paper, soft to the touch and pleasant to the eye..

Not as good quality as they used to be.

2 stars

I used to buy these regularly but the quality has changed - they are now, very thin and not as quilted as they were - very disappointing. I would rather pay a little more than have a thin, poor quality product. I shall be buying a different brand in future..

Very thick and well worth the money!

5 stars

Better than the branded. Very thick and well worth the money!

Thin and weak

2 stars

Too thin and it falls apart too easily on contact with any moisture. False economy. Would not buy again.

Not bad but the paper on the roll is wound too loo

3 stars

Not bad but the paper on the roll is wound too loosely, which means that as you get near the end of it something like 10 - 12 feet of it lands on the floor (and yes I did roughly measure it). Won't buy again.

The best I have found!

4 stars

I've searched and tried out many different toilet rolls and these are by far the best - so far - especially for the older, more tender rears. I would have given 5 stars but there maybe something better out there but I'll settle for these.

Poor quality

2 stars

I have purchased both 4 and 9 pack of these when Cushelle were not available. They were very loosely wound on the roll which got worse towards the card tube distorting the roll. Some were ripped and half sheets towards the tube and paper thin. Manufacturing clearly has a problem.

Luxury without price

5 stars

Have used this for over a year. Better than premium brand, so thick and soft.

1-10 of 20 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

