Tesco Quilted 4 Roll

Toilet trader
I'm not even using it, it's became legal tender in my town. I can buy six pints of milk and a twenty deck of bifters for two rolls
Reasonably good quality but has a tendency to clog up the loo unless used very sparingly.
changed quality of toilet rolls rubbish.
Improve
Been buying this product for long time but quality is not as good as before.
Rubbish
Absolute rubbish compared ti Andrex Quilts,
Bog standard...
Better than most but, oddly, the perforations don't always work well and the paper tears easily.