Tesco Quilted 4 Roll

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Quilted 4 Roll

Product Description

  • Luxury Soft Quilted toilet tissue. 4 white rolls.
  • Luxury soft quilted toilet tissue. 4 white rolls 4 rolls x 3 ply tissue. Average 160 sheets per roll. Average sheet size 124mm x105mm. Average total area 8.33m2. Average roll length 19.84m
  • Flushable Wet Wipes also available
  • We also recommend using Tesco Luxury Soft flushable moist toilet tissue wipes for an even fresher and cleaner feeling.
  • 4 rolls x 3 ply tissue.
  • Average 160 sheets per roll.
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 105mm.
  • Average total area 8.33m2.
  • Average roll length 19.94m
  • For softness and strength every time
  • 3 quilted layers for extra cushioning & comfort
  • Flush with confidence
  • Pack size: 640SHT

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Warnings

  • Warning To avoid suffocation, keep this wrap away from children

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

4 x Rolls

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Toilet trader

5 stars

I'm not even using it, it's became legal tender in my town. I can buy six pints of milk and a twenty deck of bifters for two rolls

Reasonably good quality but has a tendency to clog

3 stars

Reasonably good quality but has a tendency to clog up the loo unless used very sparingly.

changed quality of toilet rolls rubbish.

1 stars

changed quality of toilet rolls rubbish.

Improve

3 stars

Been buying this product for long time but quality is not as good as before.

Rubbish

2 stars

Absolute rubbish compared ti Andrex Quilts,

Bog standard...

4 stars

Better than most but, oddly, the perforations don't always work well and the paper tears easily.

