Paw Patrol Medium Scribbler & Sticker Set

Good toy
Good toy. My children likes playing with it. However I don't think it's a very sturdy toy.
paw patrol scribbler and sticker set
fantastic set I bought this product formy great nieces and nephew they played for hours the price was good well. worth the money
Great
Bought this for a paw patrol mad 4 yr old girl who loves it and carry’s it everywhere
Great set
Gave this as a treat for my son for being so good going to pre School he loves it.
Hours of fun for our little one.
Our daughter loves it. Plus we saving a lot of money and trees no wasting the paper :D
Excellent Product, loved it
Bought it for my daughter and.she loved it, would not put it down whole day.
Very happy
Purchased this a few weeks ago , very happy with whole ordering process , quick delivery . Great value for money.
Great scribbler set
Bought for a Xmas present my grandson will love it
Fantastic for little hands
So so happy with this little product my little boy was over the moon with it. Easy to use! Perfect gift
Ok
I bought it for my son Third birthday, the quality is not very good and i don t think it will last long