Russell Hobbs Ultrasteam 23990 Steam Iron Red

Easy ironing
I’ve had this iron for 3 weeks and as you can imagine with 2 teenagers, I do a far amount of ironing. I have to say I’m really impressed, I previously owned a steam generator iron that unfortunately broke & although that was good, this is even better. It effortlessly glides over the clothes & I don’t feel like I’m having to put a lot of pressure on, which is great. Creases come out easily & my pile diminishes in no time at all. I can easily adjust the temperature setting for more delicate clothing but am still having the same great results. I given it 4 stars as I think it’s great, was a good price too from Tesco, you’d only get a 5 star rating if the ironing was done for me ;)
Excellent Iron
Lovely Iron to use,the electric cable length is excellent, just what you need.
Good value
It's a great value iron, good steam settings. Nice and powerful
Great Iron
Read others reviews and ordered via click and collect. Received tex saying it was ready, popped to local store and collected. Well packed as with all Tesco products. Iron has a really long lead, lightweight and doesn’t drip. The water jug is tiny but we use another one to save tap trips. Iron does hold rather a lot of water. Not tried it on cordon sheets yet, but everything else it’s worked great. Like the steam options and that you can get a boost of steam. In general great iron for the price.
Excellent steam power
A great iron pumping out plenty of steam to make ironing easier
Great iron
Really good product. Excellent steam function. If anything i’d Say it can be a little noisy.
Bargain Price
I purchased this iron a month ago and I’m so glad I did. Simple to use and does a great job.
Russell hobs ultra steam 23990 steam iron red
Orderd on Internet did not turn up when it should have, nice iron to start with then after a couple if days ironing it started to spit out brown liquid just as if it needed a descale, followed the directions to descale ironed ok then it happened again, I was not using tap water but tesco own make of water for irons. Not sure weather someone had this iron before and returned it but took it back and now have a morphy Richards iron.
fantastic
old iron died didn't realise how bad it was til I bought this one. steam is amazing lightweight and a farmer steamer as well
Needed replacement
I had to replace my old iron as it wouldn't steam. This model is great with nice long power lead and loads of steam for those tough creases.