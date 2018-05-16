By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tempranillo D.O. Valdepenas 2.25L

Tesco Tempranillo D.O. Valdepenas 2.25L
£ 12.50
£4.17/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy368kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 71kcal

Product Description

  • Spanish Red Wine D.O. Valdepenas Product of Spain.
  • Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the warm climate of central Spain. Store in a cool dry place. Once open, use within six weeks. See bottom of pack for best before date. Goes with tapas and red meats.
  Fruity & medium bodied
  • Fruity & medium bodied
  • Wine of Valdepeñas, Spain
  • Grapes are ripened on sunny Spanish plains
  • Pack size: 225cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the Valdepeñas region of central Spain.

Region of Origin

Valdepenas

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

28.1

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Felix Solis SL

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Antolin Gonzalez

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are carefully selected and fermented in temperature controlled tanks between 22-24ºC. The sensation of volume and sweet tannin is achieved by carrying out the malolactic fermentation in American oak barrels and continuing the ageing process for a period of 2 months. This is a young wine that remains in oak barrels for a short time.

History

  • The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.

Regional Information

  • Valdepeñas takes its name from the ancient city of the same name that lies in a sun-baked river valley dotted with small rocky formations - Val de peñas (Valley of Rocks). The climate is extreme - temperatures reach 40 ºC in summer and up to -10 ºC in winter. The future of the D.O. lies with its red wines made from Tempranillo, which has the capacity to age well in crianzas, reservas and gran reservas.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Once open, use within six weeks. See bottom of pack for best before date.

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Goes with tapas and red meats.

Number of uses

Contains 18 servings

Warnings

  • DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  Welwyn Garden City,
  AL7 1GA,
  U.K.
  Felix Solis S.L.,
  Valdepeñas,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy295kJ / 71kcal368kJ / 89kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

DRINKAWARE.CO.UK ENJOY RESPONSIBLY.

