Tesco Tempranillo D.O. Valdepenas 2.25L

- Energy368kJ 89kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 71kcal
Product Description
- Spanish Red Wine D.O. Valdepenas Product of Spain.
- Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the warm climate of central Spain. Store in a cool dry place. Once open, use within six weeks. See bottom of pack for best before date. Goes with tapas and red meats.
- Fruity & medium bodied
- Wine of Valdepeñas, Spain
- Grapes are ripened on sunny Spanish plains
- Pack size: 225cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- Juicy red and dark fruit flavours with hints of spice and a soft juicy finish. Made from Tempranillo grapes grown in the Valdepeñas region of central Spain.
Region of Origin
Valdepenas
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
28.1
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Felix Solis SL
Type of Closure
Other
Wine Maker
Antolin Gonzalez
Country
Spain
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Tempranillo
Vinification Details
- Grapes are carefully selected and fermented in temperature controlled tanks between 22-24ºC. The sensation of volume and sweet tannin is achieved by carrying out the malolactic fermentation in American oak barrels and continuing the ageing process for a period of 2 months. This is a young wine that remains in oak barrels for a short time.
History
- The Solís family had a background in the wine trade since the nineteenth century through the Camino Real, linking Madrid and Andalucia. The history of the winery, which has maintained its family ownership, has focused on full respect for tradition and thousand-year-old vine cultivation in perfect harmony with the use of the latest technological developments in the production and ageing of quality wines.
Regional Information
- Valdepeñas takes its name from the ancient city of the same name that lies in a sun-baked river valley dotted with small rocky formations - Val de peñas (Valley of Rocks). The climate is extreme - temperatures reach 40 ºC in summer and up to -10 ºC in winter. The future of the D.O. lies with its red wines made from Tempranillo, which has the capacity to age well in crianzas, reservas and gran reservas.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To ensure this wine is consumed at its best, please see best before date on: Box
Storage
Store in a cool dark place. Once open, use within six weeks. See bottom of pack for best before date.
Produce of
Wine of Spain
Preparation and Usage
- Goes with tapas and red meats.
Number of uses
Contains 18 servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Felix Solis S.L.,
- Valdepeñas,
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|295kJ / 71kcal
|368kJ / 89kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
