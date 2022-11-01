Hipp Organic Banana Rice Breakfast 125G

Lovely
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
This is a really nice product for a tasty pudding! It was well liked so will definitely be purchased again! Would recommend
Went down well
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My baby really enjoyed this food. It was easy to serve and warm up. It also had a lovely smell compared to some other purée foods.
An absolute hit!
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
This banana yogurt breakfast went down a hit with our little one!! She wolfed the whole pot down. The flavour was lovely and had a good consistency. For a 6 month old there was a good amount. I do think they should bring out a larger version for older babies 10-12months with potentially some larger bits as would definately buy this
Love these jars!
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
We love these jars from HIPP organic, they're so easy when you need something quick and you know there are no nasties. The reason I haven't given 5 stars is because I think the jar is too big for the age targeted. Once opened it only lasts 24 hours but I think it's quite a lot for a young baby to eat in that time
It's ok
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
So I tried some as well as my baby, the texture is very smooth and tastes OK, it is very sweet though so I wouldn't choose this as a starter food, in the jar the consistency looked jelly like and a bit separated so is off putting but once mixed together it looks OK. Baby didn't seem too keen on it but she is learning all new tastes
My baby loved it
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My son absolutely loved it. He even cried when it was all gone. I will definitely buy this in the future. One of his favourites.
Lovely
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My little one is such a fussy eater so it's been a tough evening period. From the very first moment he tried Hipp Organic he loved it so much so we have gone out and stocked up on lots of different varieties
It's the fist few times with the baby trying solid
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
It's the first few times with the baby trying solids and really seemed to enjoy really appreciate being selected for the baby to try and she really did enjoy thank you
Great!
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
My baby seemed to really enjoy this! She loves banana so this was a lovely treat for her! I've used this brand for baby food previously and it doesn't disappoint.
My daughter loved the HiPP product that was sent t
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Best collection of flavours for fussy and picky eaters, my daughter loved the 2 HiPP products that I've reviewed on my page so far.