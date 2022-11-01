We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Hipp Organic Banana Rice Breakfast 125G

4.8(15)Write a review
image 1 of Hipp Organic Banana Rice Breakfast 125G
£0.95
£0.76/100g

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of bananas, apples and rice
  • Over 60 years of organic experience.
  • A smooth blend of bananas, apple juice and rice
  • Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
  • We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
  • EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic baby food
  • Perfect first foods
  • No added sugar or salt† - †contains naturally occurring sugar/salt
  • No preservatives* - *as required by law
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Recyclable
  • Nutritionally tailored for the weaning journey
  • Pack size: 125G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Fruits* (75%) [Bananas* (44%), Apples* (31%)], Water, Rice Semolina* (4%), Lemon Juice *, Antioxidant Ascorbic Acid, * Organic

Storage

Please note:Before feeding, please store at room temperature and make sure the jar and the cap are undamaged. Best before end, see side of cap.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding advice:
  • Can be served at room temperature or chilled. Decant desired amount into a clean bowl using a plastic spoon. Replace cap after use, keep refrigerated and eat within 24 hours. If feeding directly from the jar, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be discarded. The Department of Health advises that you don't need to wean until 6 months, however every baby is different. Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced weaning diet.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Warnings

  • If the cap clicks when pressed, don't eat.

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,
  • RG10 0SQ.
  • 0800 298 4477
  • www.hipp.co.uk
  • hello@hipp.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Months

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 125g
Energy kJ/kcal295/70369/87
Fat0.1g0.1g
of which saturates0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate15.6g19.5g
of which sugars10.7g13.4g
Fibre1.4g1.8g
Protein0.9g1.1g
Salt<0.05g<0.05g
Sodium<0.02g<0.02g

Safety information

If the cap clicks when pressed, don't eat.

View all Stage 1 (4-6+ months)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

15 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

This is a really nice product for a tasty pudding! It was well liked so will definitely be purchased again! Would recommend

Went down well

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My baby really enjoyed this food. It was easy to serve and warm up. It also had a lovely smell compared to some other purée foods.

An absolute hit!

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

This banana yogurt breakfast went down a hit with our little one!! She wolfed the whole pot down. The flavour was lovely and had a good consistency. For a 6 month old there was a good amount. I do think they should bring out a larger version for older babies 10-12months with potentially some larger bits as would definately buy this

Love these jars!

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

We love these jars from HIPP organic, they're so easy when you need something quick and you know there are no nasties. The reason I haven't given 5 stars is because I think the jar is too big for the age targeted. Once opened it only lasts 24 hours but I think it's quite a lot for a young baby to eat in that time

It's ok

3 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

So I tried some as well as my baby, the texture is very smooth and tastes OK, it is very sweet though so I wouldn't choose this as a starter food, in the jar the consistency looked jelly like and a bit separated so is off putting but once mixed together it looks OK. Baby didn't seem too keen on it but she is learning all new tastes

My baby loved it

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My son absolutely loved it. He even cried when it was all gone. I will definitely buy this in the future. One of his favourites.

Lovely

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My little one is such a fussy eater so it's been a tough evening period. From the very first moment he tried Hipp Organic he loved it so much so we have gone out and stocked up on lots of different varieties

It's the fist few times with the baby trying solid

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

It's the first few times with the baby trying solids and really seemed to enjoy really appreciate being selected for the baby to try and she really did enjoy thank you

Great!

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

My baby seemed to really enjoy this! She loves banana so this was a lovely treat for her! I've used this brand for baby food previously and it doesn't disappoint.

My daughter loved the HiPP product that was sent t

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Best collection of flavours for fussy and picky eaters, my daughter loved the 2 HiPP products that I've reviewed on my page so far.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here