Grahams Quinta Dos Malvedos Port 75Cl

a very lovely gift - well presented in the box. Warming to the tongue and sweet tasting very quaffable.
This is what port should taste like.
Purchased pre Xmas on offer as gifts (and self-gifting) and I am not disappointed. An expensive purchase even on offer but what a revelation. Smooth and classy - I am now a convert to paying that bit extra for a quality product as most supermarket shelves are full of port wines of a really inferior quality at a knockdown price. Feedback from gift recipients is 5* for flavour, fruit concentration and adaptability with various cheeses, game etc. Needs decanting or straining through an old pair of socks but well worth it. Will purchase again.
Excellent value for money
This is a proper vintage port. It is full of fruit and makes a delightful companion to cheese but is also excellent on its own. It has a small amount of sediment as you would expect from a vintage port so decanting is recommended. It was on offer before Xmas at £20 per bottle which was a brilliant price. I see it has reverted to £27.50 but that is still a very good price.