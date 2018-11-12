By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Grahams Quinta Dos Malvedos Port 75Cl

4.5(3)Write a review
£ 28.00
£28.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Red Portuguese Wine
  • Produced at Quinta Dos Malvedos, one of the Douro's historic Quintas and Home of Graham's Finest Port for over a century.
  • The magnificent terraces of Quinta dos Malvedos rise steeply from the Douro River's north bank. This is one of the region's greatest vineyards and is superbly situated at the eastern end of the Alto Douro. Malvedos is predominantly south facing but with varied microclimates as the terraces follow the natural contours of the mountains and its vines produce exceptional wines with intense concentration. All the grapes are vinified in 'lagares' at the estate's own small winery. Malvedos wines are bottled after two years so that they age slowly, gaining in complexity and elegance. This wine should be decanted before serving.
  • In 1890 William and John Graham acquired Quinta dos Malvedos and created one of the Douro valley's finest estates. The Douro region is the largest area of mountain vineyard and also the oldest demarcated wine-growing region anywhere in the world. The terraced vineyards, schist soils, cold winters and hot, dry summers make the Douro region a unique and impressive wine region, which now has UNESCO World Heritage status.
  • The property's 89 hectares of vineyard produce Ports renowned for their balance, elegance and complexity as well as for their ability to age. Floral, eucalyptus and mint aromas have been the hallmarks of the wines made at Graham's Quinta dos Malvedos for over 100 years.
  • The Symington family, whose ancestry in Port dates back to the 17th century, today owns W&J Graham's. The five Symington members who currently work in the family business are personally responsible for every aspect of Graham's winemaking.
  • Wine of Portugal
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

Douro

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Producer

Symington Family Estates

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Charles Symington

Country

Portugal

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • All the grapes are vinified in 'lagares' at the estate's own small winery. Malvedos wines are bottled after two years so that they age slowly, gaining in complexity and elegance. This wine should be decanted before serving.

History

  • Founded in 1820 by William and John Graham in Portugal's Douro Valley, for nearly two centuries Graham's has cultivated its reputation as one of the greatest names in Port. The quality of Graham's Port relies on the finest grapes, primarily sourced from five iconic quintas in the Douro Valley, which are privately owned by members of the Symington family

Regional Information

  • The magnificent terraces of Quinta dos Malvedos rise steeply from the Douro River's north bank. This is one of the region's greatest vineyards and is superbly situated at the eastern end of the Alto Douro. Malvedos is predominantly south facing but with varied microclimates as the terraces follow the natural contours of the mountains and its vines produce exceptional wines with intense concentration.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Product of Portugal

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Symington Family Estates,
  • Vinhos,
  • LDA.,
  • V. N. Gaia.

Return to

  • www.grahams-port.com
  • www.thevintageportsite.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

a very lovely gift - well presented in the box. Wa

4 stars

a very lovely gift - well presented in the box. Warming to the tongue and sweet tasting very quaffable.

This is what port should taste like.

4 stars

Purchased pre Xmas on offer as gifts (and self-gifting) and I am not disappointed. An expensive purchase even on offer but what a revelation. Smooth and classy - I am now a convert to paying that bit extra for a quality product as most supermarket shelves are full of port wines of a really inferior quality at a knockdown price. Feedback from gift recipients is 5* for flavour, fruit concentration and adaptability with various cheeses, game etc. Needs decanting or straining through an old pair of socks but well worth it. Will purchase again.

Excellent value for money

5 stars

This is a proper vintage port. It is full of fruit and makes a delightful companion to cheese but is also excellent on its own. It has a small amount of sediment as you would expect from a vintage port so decanting is recommended. It was on offer before Xmas at £20 per bottle which was a brilliant price. I see it has reverted to £27.50 but that is still a very good price.

