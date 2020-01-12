By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Air Freshener Orange & Pomegranate

5(3)Write a review
£ 1.25
Product Description

  • AMBIENCE ORANGE BLOSSOM & POMEGRANATE AIR FRESHENER
  • Neutralises Odours. No wet spray. No residue. Just fragrance.
  • Neutralises Odours No wet spray No residue Just fragrance
  • Odour control
  • Created with fragrance experts
  • No wet spray

Information

Ingredients

Tesco room fragrance contains amongst other ingredients Propellant: Butane/ Isobutane/ Propane - more than 30%. Also contains Alcohol denat. and Perfume.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Packed in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Hold can upright and aim away from the body. Pull trigger firmly and spray towards the centre of the room.

Warnings

  • Danger: Extremely Flammable Aerosol.,
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.,
  • Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.,
  • Do not pierce or burn, even after use.,
  • Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.,
  • Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Use only as directed.,
  • Do not spray near eyes or face.,
  • Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

It was good quality, I used it in the porch, kitchen, bathroom & conservatory, it is beautiful smelling & I think once you purchase it you will not use anything else. Some air fresheners after spraying the floor can become slippy, but not with this one, no slipping at all. Great.

A gorgeous fresh smell and affordable,beats the expensive blends sadly the cherry air freshener is unavailable at the moment.

A Quality room spray product with a pleasant fragrance and affordable.

