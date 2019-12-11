By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Lightly Sparkling 6X250ml

image 1 of Appletiser 100% Apple Juice Lightly Sparkling 6X250ml
£ 2.50
£0.17/100ml

Per 250ml Serving
  • Energy493kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars26g
    29%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 197kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Apple Juice from Concentrate
  • Appletiser is made with gently sparkling 100% apple juice. 150ml officially counts as one of your 5-a-day, Appletiser makes any meal more Appletising.
  • No added preservatives
  • Serve chilled
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • 100% Apple juice gently sparkling
  • 150ml represents 1 of your 5 a day portions
  • Original Quality since 1966
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans (ultrafiltration used)
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Apple Juice from Concentrate (100%)

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

After opening refrigerate & consume within 4 days (750ml only)For Best Before Date: See base of can

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Distributor address

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.
  • UK Customer Careline 0800 389 0050

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml Serving
Energy 197kJ493kJ
-47kcal118kcal
Carbohydrate 11g28g
Of which sugars 10.5g26g
Fat, saturates, protein, salt - negligible amount --
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Great refreshment

5 stars

This, chilled, has to be one of the quickest, most effective and most delicious ways to hit the spot when you are thirsty!

