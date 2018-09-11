By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
E Wedel Dark Chocolate & Panna Cotta Flavoured 100G

Write a review
E Wedel Dark Chocolate & Panna Cotta Flavoured 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
20 g
  • Energy419 kJ 100 kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2093 kJ

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate with Panna Cotta Flavour Filling
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E476, Salt, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Concentrated Apple Pulp, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raspberry Preparation 4, 2% (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Starch, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Acid: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavouring), Flavourings, Humectant (Sorbitols), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Cereals, Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (-20 g)

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Polska,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • www.wedel.pl
  • www.czekolada.pl

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g20 g%* / 20 g*
Energy 2093 kJ419 kJ5.0%8 400 kJ
-501 kcal100 kcal2 000 kcal
Fat 28 g5,6 g8.0%70 g
of which saturates 15 g3,0 g15.2%20 g
Carbohydrate 55 g11,0 g4.2%260 g
of which sugars 52 g10,4 g11.6%90 g
Fibre 4,7 g0,9 g--
Protein 5,0 g1,0 g2.0%50 g
Salt 0,14 g0,03 g0.5%6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)----
Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (-20 g)----

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Low quality chocolate but tasty filling

3 stars

The Panna Cotta filling made a nice change and was tasty, however, the chocolate was not a quality product tasting more like cooking chocolate. Very cheap tasting which was disappointing.

