E Wedel Dark Chocolate & Panna Cotta Flavoured 100G

Low quality chocolate but tasty filling
The Panna Cotta filling made a nice change and was tasty, however, the chocolate was not a quality product tasting more like cooking chocolate. Very cheap tasting which was disappointing.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2093 kJ
Dark Chocolate 50% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E476, Salt, Flavouring), Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Concentrated Apple Pulp, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Raspberry Preparation 4, 2% (Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Modified Starch, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Raspberry Juice Concentrate, Acid: Citric Acid, Stabiliser: Pectins, Flavouring), Flavourings, Humectant (Sorbitols), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum
Store in a cool, dry place.
Product contains 5 portions x 2 cubes (-20 g)
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|20 g
|%* / 20 g
|*
|Energy
|2093 kJ
|419 kJ
|5.0%
|8 400 kJ
|-
|501 kcal
|100 kcal
|2 000 kcal
|Fat
|28 g
|5,6 g
|8.0%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|15 g
|3,0 g
|15.2%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|11,0 g
|4.2%
|260 g
|of which sugars
|52 g
|10,4 g
|11.6%
|90 g
|Fibre
|4,7 g
|0,9 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5,0 g
|1,0 g
|2.0%
|50 g
|Salt
|0,14 g
|0,03 g
|0.5%
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
