E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.00
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Sponges-Cakes with Raspberry Jelly (52%) in Dark Chocolate
  • Original Wedel chocolate
  • Pack size: 147g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose - Fructose Syrup, Dark Chocolate 15% (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin and E 476, Flavouring), Wheat Flour, Pasteurized Egg Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Wheat Starch, Concentrated Raspberry Juice (1, 3%), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Emulsifier (E 471, E 475), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Malic Acid), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Concentrated Black Carrot Juice, Salt, Flavourings, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Dark Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 50% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Lotte Wedel sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Zamoyskiego 28/30,
  • 03-801 Warszawa,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • quality@wedel.pl
  • www.wedel.com

Net Contents

147g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy1476 kJ
-350 kcal
Fat7,0 g
of which saturates3,8 g
Carbohydrate67 g
of which sugars49 g
Fibre1,7 g
Protein3,7 g
Salt0,07 g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Do you like jaffa cakes to taste of plastic?

2 stars

I've tried the raspberry and cherry jaffa cakes from Wedel and both have an overpowering taste of plastic. I tried another packet of these from another shop just incase I had a bad batch but no, always taste of plastic. Not sure if the packaging they use leaks into the product but either way I won't be buying these again!

A bit dry...

3 stars

I thought that these looked interesting and I wanted to see how they would compare to normal Jaffa Cakes. Overall, I wasn't very impressed. The cake texture was a dry and was very crumbly. I also found that the chocolate layer on the top was very thin, so didn't have a nice crunch when you bit down on it. I did like the raspberry flavour in the middle though, but I definitely prefer normal Jaffa Cakes to these ones.

Buy them !

5 stars

These are delicious. If you love Jaffa cakes and you love raspberries. I highly recommend.

