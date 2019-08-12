E Wedel Supreme Raspberry Jaffa Cakes 147G

Do you like jaffa cakes to taste of plastic?
I've tried the raspberry and cherry jaffa cakes from Wedel and both have an overpowering taste of plastic. I tried another packet of these from another shop just incase I had a bad batch but no, always taste of plastic. Not sure if the packaging they use leaks into the product but either way I won't be buying these again!
A bit dry...
I thought that these looked interesting and I wanted to see how they would compare to normal Jaffa Cakes. Overall, I wasn't very impressed. The cake texture was a dry and was very crumbly. I also found that the chocolate layer on the top was very thin, so didn't have a nice crunch when you bit down on it. I did like the raspberry flavour in the middle though, but I definitely prefer normal Jaffa Cakes to these ones.
Buy them !
These are delicious. If you love Jaffa cakes and you love raspberries. I highly recommend.