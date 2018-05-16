Pasieka Multiflower Honey 1Kg

Product Description
- Clear honey.
- A blend of EU and non EU honeys.
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Storage
Store at room temperature.Best before: see lid
Produce of
Product of Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Honey may naturally crystallise.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately 48 servings
Warnings
- Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.
Name and address
- Pasieka Sp. zo.o.,
- ul. Środkowa 11.,
- 87-100 Toruń,
- Polska.
Return to
Lower age limit
12 Months
Net Contents
1kg
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|per serving of 21 g**:
|%*RI per serving:
|Energy
|1416 kJ/
|297 kJ/
|-
|333 kcal
|70 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Carbohydrate
|83 g
|17,4 g
|7 %
|of which Sugars
|72 g
|15,1 g
|17 %
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|<0,5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|0 %
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**This pack contains approximately 48 servings
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
