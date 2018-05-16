By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pasieka Multiflower Honey 1Kg

Pasieka Multiflower Honey 1Kg
Product Description

  • Clear honey.
  • A blend of EU and non EU honeys.
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Storage

Store at room temperature.Best before: see lid

Produce of

Product of Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Honey may naturally crystallise.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 48 servings

Warnings

  • Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.

Name and address

  • Pasieka Sp. zo.o.,
  • ul. Środkowa 11.,
  • 87-100 Toruń,
  • Polska.

Return to

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

1kg

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:per serving of 21 g**:%*RI per serving:
Energy1416 kJ/297 kJ/
-333 kcal70 kcal3 %
Fat0 g0 g0 %
of which saturates0 g0 g0 %
Carbohydrate83 g17,4 g7 %
of which Sugars72 g15,1 g17 %
Protein<0,5 g<0,5 g<1 %
Salt0 g0 g0 %
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
**This pack contains approximately 48 servings---

Safety information

Unsuitable for infants under 12 months of age.

