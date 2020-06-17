By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Paprika 130G

Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Paprika 130G
£ 1.39
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Potato crisps with paprika flavour.
  • For more information visit www.bettersnack-betterworld.com/palmoil
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Palm Oil*, Paprika Flavour (Salt, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Flavourings - including Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate; Yeast Extract Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract; Tomato Powder, Spices & Herbs), Salt, *Certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten and Milk

Storage

Keep dry. Store away from heat.

Number of uses

Package contains 4 - 5 portions à 30 g

Name and address

  • The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Sp. z o.o.,
  • Sady k. Poznania,
  • ul. Rolna 6,
  • 62-080 Tarnowo Podgórne.

Return to

  • www.lorenz-snackworld.pl
  • www.wiejskieziemniaczki.pl

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g%RI* / 30 g
Energy 2306 kJ / 554 kcal8 %
Fat 37 g16 %
of which saturates 17 g26 %
Carbohydrate 48 g5 %
of which sugars 1,5 g<1 %
Fibre 3,4 g-
Protein 5,5 g3 %
Salt 2,1 g11 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)--

