Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Paprika 130G
Product Description
- Potato crisps with paprika flavour.
- For more information visit www.bettersnack-betterworld.com/palmoil
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Palm Oil*, Paprika Flavour (Salt, Paprika Powder, Sugar, Flavourings - including Smoke Flavouring, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate; Yeast Extract Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract; Tomato Powder, Spices & Herbs), Salt, *Certified sustainable Palm Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten and Milk
Storage
Keep dry. Store away from heat.
Number of uses
Package contains 4 - 5 portions à 30 g
Name and address
- The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Sp. z o.o.,
- Sady k. Poznania,
- ul. Rolna 6,
- 62-080 Tarnowo Podgórne.
Return to
- www.lorenz-snackworld.pl
- www.wiejskieziemniaczki.pl
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%RI* / 30 g
|Energy
|2306 kJ / 554 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|37 g
|16 %
|of which saturates
|17 g
|26 %
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|1,5 g
|<1 %
|Fibre
|3,4 g
|-
|Protein
|5,5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|2,1 g
|11 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
