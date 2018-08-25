Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G

Quality and tasty
Surprisingly these are quite nice, if you had a blind test of flavour, you would think it was cheese flavour. 100g is 4 packs of 25g normal packs of crisp, quality is actually great, would I buy them again? Yes
Potatoes, Palm Oil*, Butter and Salt Flavour (Salt, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate; Milk Whey Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Skim Milk Powder, Butter Fat Powder, Cream Powder from Milk, Colour: Carotenes), Salt, *Certified sustainable Palm Oil
Keep dry. Store away from heat.
Package contains 4 - 5 portions á 30 g
130g ℮
|Typical Values
|100 g
|%RI* / 30 g
|Energy
|2341 kJ / 562 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|38 g
|16 %
|of which saturates
|18 g
|27 %
|Carbohydrate
|48 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|1,1 g
|<1 %
|Fibre
|3,2 g
|-
|Protein
|5,5 g
|3 %
|Salt
|2,0 g
|10 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
