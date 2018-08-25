By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G

Wiejskie Ziemniaczki Butter With Salt 130G
£ 1.39
£1.07/100g

Product Description

  • Potato crisps with butter and salt flavour.
  • For more information visit www.bettersnack-betterworld.com/palmoil
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 130g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Palm Oil*, Butter and Salt Flavour (Salt, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate; Milk Whey Powder, Sugar, Flavouring, Skim Milk Powder, Butter Fat Powder, Cream Powder from Milk, Colour: Carotenes), Salt, *Certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Keep dry. Store away from heat.

Number of uses

Package contains 4 - 5 portions á 30 g

Name and address

  • The Lorenz Bahlsen Snack-World Sp. z o.o.,
  • Sady k. Poznania,
  • ul. Rolna 6,
  • 62-080 Tarnowo Podgórne.

Return to

  • www.lorenz-snackworld.pl
  • www.wiejskieziemniaczki.pl

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g%RI* / 30 g
Energy 2341 kJ / 562 kcal8 %
Fat 38 g16 %
of which saturates 18 g27 %
Carbohydrate 48 g5 %
of which sugars 1,1 g<1 %
Fibre 3,2 g-
Protein 5,5 g3 %
Salt 2,0 g10 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/ 2000 kcal)--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Quality and tasty

4 stars

Surprisingly these are quite nice, if you had a blind test of flavour, you would think it was cheese flavour. 100g is 4 packs of 25g normal packs of crisp, quality is actually great, would I buy them again? Yes

