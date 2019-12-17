By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cauliflower Rice 4 Pack 600G

Tesco Cauliflower Rice 4 Pack 600G
£ 1.75
£0.29/100g

Offer

One bag
  • Energy149kJ 36kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 99kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped cauliflower.
  • Simply finely chopped cauliflower, carefully cooked in a steam bag
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Microwave From Frozen Instructions
For best results cook from frozen.
800W / 900W 3½ / 3 mins
Do not open or pierce perforated sachet.
Place bag on a microwavable plate.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W). Shake the bag carefully and return to the microwave.
Cook on full power for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e (4 x 150g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy99kJ / 24kcal149kJ / 36kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate2.1g3.1g
Sugars1.9g2.9g
Fibre3.2g4.8g
Protein1.8g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

Best Buy!

5 stars

Has to get 5 stars!! It tastes so much nicer than home made and its so much less mess and hassell. Homemade can taste quite bitter or tasteless and you have to add lots of spices to counteract this - This product however you simple microwave and it tastes rather nice as it is. Well worth the money - same price as a buying a fresh one then having to wash, cut, and blend it yourself and the extra washing up way too much work!

Fantastic nutritious alternative

5 stars

Absolutely great product. Superb value easy to prepare.i have made own from scratch but this is better value for money as no waste... And no cleaning up!! 2 packs did 3 people if serving other veg also. Beautiful consistency. Follow instructions to the letter for best ever rice imposter... But much better tasting and better for you. I put a pinch black pepper on also. Yummy. Use this all the time now.

I would definitely buy again

5 stars

I am on a Ketogenic diet and this was so easy to pop in the mircowave. The texture was just amazing. Ready in just 3mins! I will be stocking up on this!

Great low carb alternative for my rice

4 stars

It’s fab although there are batch that are rather soggy than others. Still great low carb alternative though

