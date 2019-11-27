Nestle Shreddies Original Cereal 675G

FANTASTIC!
Goodness, I have loved the original shreddies 40yrs, I have been asked to try cheaper non branded versions, but none of them come close to what I consider the best breakfast of them all!!
Awesome
Bought this product the other day and there really nice! My son loves them
Great with Weetabix
Tried these with weetabix and absolutely delicious .. nice crisp edge given time the bowl of weetabix.. I added a dash of double cream on the top to make even creamier
Great taste
My son's love their shredded in the morning, both the original and the frosted
best taste
i buy this on a weekly basis no mess no fuss best breakfast kids love it
a great way to start the day
I now live in Western Australia where they are unavailable and I know there are a lot of expats that would be overjoyed to see them on the supermarket shelves down under.
Shreddies
I bought this as I have always wanted to try them and they did not disappoint. They are tasty, healthy and they keep me feeling full until lunchtime. I have Been having these shreddies every morning for 2 weeks now and I have to confess they are my new favourite cereal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Tastey
I bought these a couple of weeks ago at the request of my young son wanting to be healthy and try them. He tried them with natural yoghurt and blueberries and loved them so its a regular breakfast for all the family now i prefer strawberries on mine though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ready Shreddie Go !!
These are the best thing to start the day with . They keep you full for longer , are not too sweet and help to release energy slowly . They are full of vitamins and have no added sugar or salt ! Easy to make and easy to eat ..I feel as though these are more suited to adults as my kids wanted me to add sugar which I detest! I cant want for anything more !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great Breakfast Cereal.
I have loved eating Shreddies for many years. I used to eat these as a child and I'm now 42. They remain fairly crunchy, even after sitting in the milk for a while. I now give these to my 3 children and they love them almost as much as me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]