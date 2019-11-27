By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Shreddies Original Cereal 675G

Nestle Shreddies Original Cereal 675G
£ 3.00
£0.44/100g
Per 40g serving
  • Energy615kJ 145kcal
    7%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars5g
    6%
  • Salt0.29g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1538kJ

Product Description

  • Whole Wheat Fortified Malted Cereal
  • Visit us at www.nestlecereals.co.uk
  • Rated by You*
  • *Rated on average 4.8 by 1351 consumer reviews posted on nestlecereals.co.uk as of March 2019.
  • Authentic Reviews
  • Your opinion matters. Leave us a review @nescr.uk/reviews
  • Unlocking morning energy†
  • †Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • This green banner tells you we've used..
  • Whole Grain as our main ingredient and no artificial colours or flavours
  • What is Whole Grain?
  • Whole Grain is the complete grain. Unlike refined grain none of these 3 parts have been taken away.
  • Core (only found in whole grain)
  • Fibre rich bran layer
  • Starchy centre
  • Good to Know
  • To produce 100g of this product we have used 96.2g of Whole Grain.
  • Wakey Wakey, Shreddie or Not?
  • We guarantee every serving of Nestlé cereal with the green banner contains at least 8g of Whole Grain per serving.
  • Whole grain
  • No. 1 ingredient
  • 5 vits & iron
  • High in fibre
  • Loads of fibre
  • With vitamins & minerals
  • 4 layers of awesomeness packed into every square
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 675g
  • Iron contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Wheat (96%), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Molasses, Vitamins and Minerals (Niacin, Iron, Pantothenic Acid, Folic Acid, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • What the suggested Portion Size?
  • Adults 30-45g
  • Kids 25-30g
  • Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items...
  • 125ml of milk
  • A glass of water
  • Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day
  • A source of protein

Number of uses

16 Servings in this pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Tell us what you think:
  • 00800 0789 0789 open 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday
  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.nestlecereals.co.uk

Net Contents

675g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g servingReference Intake%RI*
Energy1538kJ615kJ8400kJ(7%)
-364kcal145kcal2000kcal
Fat1.8g0.7g70g(1%)
of which saturates0.3g0.1g20g(1%)
Carbohydrate70g28g
of which sugars13g5g90g(6%)
Fibre12g5g
Protein11g4g
Salt0.72g0.29g6g(5%)
Vitamins & Minerals: %RI* %RI*
Riboflavin0.90mg (64%)0.36mg (26%)
Niacin11mg (68%)4.3mg (27%)
Vitamin B60.99mg (71%)0.40mg (28%)
Folic Acid110µg (55%)44.0µg (22%)
Pantothenic Acid3.8mg (64%)1.5mg (26%)
Iron7.6mg (54%)3.0mg (22%)
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1438 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

FANTASTIC!

5 stars

Goodness, I have loved the original shreddies 40yrs, I have been asked to try cheaper non branded versions, but none of them come close to what I consider the best breakfast of them all!!

Awesome

5 stars

Bought this product the other day and there really nice! My son loves them

Great with Weetabix

5 stars

Tried these with weetabix and absolutely delicious .. nice crisp edge given time the bowl of weetabix.. I added a dash of double cream on the top to make even creamier

Great taste

5 stars

My son's love their shredded in the morning, both the original and the frosted

best taste

5 stars

i buy this on a weekly basis no mess no fuss best breakfast kids love it

a great way to start the day

5 stars

I now live in Western Australia where they are unavailable and I know there are a lot of expats that would be overjoyed to see them on the supermarket shelves down under.

Shreddies

5 stars

I bought this as I have always wanted to try them and they did not disappoint. They are tasty, healthy and they keep me feeling full until lunchtime. I have Been having these shreddies every morning for 2 weeks now and I have to confess they are my new favourite cereal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tastey

4 stars

I bought these a couple of weeks ago at the request of my young son wanting to be healthy and try them. He tried them with natural yoghurt and blueberries and loved them so its a regular breakfast for all the family now i prefer strawberries on mine though. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ready Shreddie Go !!

4 stars

These are the best thing to start the day with . They keep you full for longer , are not too sweet and help to release energy slowly . They are full of vitamins and have no added sugar or salt ! Easy to make and easy to eat ..I feel as though these are more suited to adults as my kids wanted me to add sugar which I detest! I cant want for anything more !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Breakfast Cereal.

5 stars

I have loved eating Shreddies for many years. I used to eat these as a child and I'm now 42. They remain fairly crunchy, even after sitting in the milk for a while. I now give these to my 3 children and they love them almost as much as me. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 1438 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

