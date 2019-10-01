Tesco Leek And Potato Soup Mix 600G

Souper soup.
I use this mix with 2 whole bulbs of garlic (chopped) and 600mls of chicken stock, to make a wonderful garlicy soup. Team it with crusty bread. Use a slow cooker to make it even easier, and don't bother blending it.
My favourite product
I love this so much and I am very upset that it seems to no longer be available. It saves me so much time and is in just the right portion size!
'Gritty'
Lovel flavour but wouldn't buy again due to the grit that presumably was from the poorly cleaned leeks.
Disappointing
Love leek and potato soup but this led to something totally insipid although made with chicken stock and well seasoned. Texture just didn't work either. Not one I will be repeating.
More like onion soup
Far too much onion and great chunks of leak, not enough potato.
Great winter warmer
Makes a lovely warming soup, thoroughly recommend especially if you’re trying to cut down on calories!
Not like the picture
The mix is nothing like the picture at all, it's all leek, no potato. It looks like it should be about 50/50, but it's more like 80/20 or even 90/10. There are huge chunks of leek, from the top of the stem that are just inedible and have to be thrown away. And if there's enough potato to make one whole one in this 600g mix, I'd be surprised. I bought two bags (sight unseen), and the second one was just as bad. I would recommend buying the leeks and the potatoes separately and cut them yourself, at least then you know what you're getting. (Had them delivered, so I couldn't see in the shop what it looked like). That being said, both the leek and the potato were of good quality, the mix just wasn't as advertised.