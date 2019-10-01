By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Leek And Potato Soup Mix 600G

3.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Leek And Potato Soup Mix 600G
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy316kJ 75kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 211kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of potato, leek and onion.
  • With white onions. Washed and ready to use. Just add stock.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Potato (40%), Leek (33%), Onion, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Dissolve 1 vegetable stock cube in 850ml of boiling water.
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a saucepan, add vegetables and fry for 2 minutes.
Add the vegetable stock, cover and bring back to the boil.
Simmer over a low to medium heat for 20-25 minutes.
Liquidise and serve.
Time: 20-25 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

600g e;600g e Express

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold1/4 of a pack (150g) as sold
Energy211kJ / 50kcal316kJ / 75kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.3g14.0g
Sugars2.6g3.9g
Fibre1.8g2.7g
Protein1.6g2.4g
Salt0g0g

Souper soup.

5 stars

I use this mix with 2 whole bulbs of garlic (chopped) and 600mls of chicken stock, to make a wonderful garlicy soup. Team it with crusty bread. Use a slow cooker to make it even easier, and don't bother blending it.

My favourite product

5 stars

I love this so much and I am very upset that it seems to no longer be available. It saves me so much time and is in just the right portion size!

'Gritty'

3 stars

Lovel flavour but wouldn't buy again due to the grit that presumably was from the poorly cleaned leeks.

Disappointing

3 stars

Love leek and potato soup but this led to something totally insipid although made with chicken stock and well seasoned. Texture just didn't work either. Not one I will be repeating.

More like onion soup

2 stars

Far too much onion and great chunks of leak, not enough potato.

Great winter warmer

5 stars

Makes a lovely warming soup, thoroughly recommend especially if you’re trying to cut down on calories!

Not like the picture

1 stars

The mix is nothing like the picture at all, it's all leek, no potato. It looks like it should be about 50/50, but it's more like 80/20 or even 90/10. There are huge chunks of leek, from the top of the stem that are just inedible and have to be thrown away. And if there's enough potato to make one whole one in this 600g mix, I'd be surprised. I bought two bags (sight unseen), and the second one was just as bad. I would recommend buying the leeks and the potatoes separately and cut them yourself, at least then you know what you're getting. (Had them delivered, so I couldn't see in the shop what it looked like). That being said, both the leek and the potato were of good quality, the mix just wasn't as advertised.

