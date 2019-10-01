By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup Mix 600G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 254kJ / 60kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of butternut squash, sweet potato, red onion and chilli.
  • With red onions & chilli. Washed and ready to use. Just add stock.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Butternut Squash (38%), Sweet Potato, Red Onion (21%), Red Chilli.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Dissolve 1 vegetable stock cube in 850ml of boiling water.
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a saucepan, add vegetables and fry for 2 minutes.
Add the vegetable stock, cover and bring back to the boil.
Simmer over a low to medium heat for 20-25 minutes.
Liquidise and serve.
Time: 20-25 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

Net Contents

600g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g) as sold
Energy254kJ / 60kcal380kJ / 90kcal
Fat0.2g0.3g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate12.3g18.5g
Sugars5.2g7.8g
Fibre2.3g3.5g
Protein1.1g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Great taste - easy to make!

5 stars

I love this mix. It makes a really good soup - I usually add some spices or curry powder just to give it a kick. It's really easy to make too.

Gorgeous creamy tasting home made soup

5 stars

Excellent value and so easy to make.

Soup maker recipe needed !!!

4 stars

Excellent-but would like soup maker recipe as well as hob recipe for soups please !!

Found this pack in store and decided I’d make a so

5 stars

Found this pack in store and decided I’d make a soup! Actually never made my own soup before and I was pleasantly surprised at the outcome, added veg stock, cumin, coriander and seasoned to taste, stirred in a bit of double cream at the end! Absolutely gorgeous! Will definitely make again!

