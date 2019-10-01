Tesco Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup Mix 600G

Great taste - easy to make!
I love this mix. It makes a really good soup - I usually add some spices or curry powder just to give it a kick. It's really easy to make too.
Gorgeous creamy tasting home made soup
Excellent value and so easy to make.
Soup maker recipe needed !!!
Excellent-but would like soup maker recipe as well as hob recipe for soups please !!
Found this pack in store and decided I’d make a so
Found this pack in store and decided I’d make a soup! Actually never made my own soup before and I was pleasantly surprised at the outcome, added veg stock, cumin, coriander and seasoned to taste, stirred in a bit of double cream at the end! Absolutely gorgeous! Will definitely make again!