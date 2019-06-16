By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G
£ 1.30
£1.04/100g
1/5 of a bag
  • Energy542kJ 130kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.3g
    10%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • Parsnip, sweet potato and beetroot crisps with sea salt.
  • Hand cooked vegetable crisps The earthy sweetness of parsnip, beetroot and sweet potato with a sprinkling of sea salt. Our experts in the Fenlands of Cambridgeshire have more than 25 years' experience in producing vegetable crisps. The vegetables are carefully hand cooked in small batches to create just the right crunch and then generously seasoned.
  • Hand cooked vegetable crisps The earthy sweetness of parsnip, beetroot and sweet potato with a sprinkling of sea salt. Our experts in the Fenlands of Cambridgeshire have more than 25 years' experience in producing vegetable crisps. The vegetables are carefully hand cooked in small batches to create just the right crunch and then generously seasoned.
  • Our experts in the Fenlands of Cambridgshire have more than 25 years' experience in producing vegetable crisps. The vegetables are carefully hand cooked in small batches to create just the right crunch and then generously seasoned.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand cooked vegetable crisps
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot, Sweet Potato, Parsnip, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2169kJ / 520kcal542kJ / 130kcal
Fat29.0g7.3g
Saturates3.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate54.5g13.6g
Sugars26.3g6.6g
Fibre9.8g2.5g
Protein5.4g1.3g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Stands side by side with more expensive competitor

5 stars

Great product. Tried it directly against more expensive competitor and we honestly couldn’t tell the difference. Good job we took photos of the bowls with the bags ;-)

Delicious....

5 stars

Very crisp, and plenty of beetroot which is my favourite. Perfect to use as a salad topper to add some crunch.

Tasty

5 stars

Loved the flavour of these vegetable crisps.

Root veg

3 stars

Very good but very high sugar content and abit overpriced

Deliciously healthy

5 stars

Perfect accompaniment to dips, full of flavour and crunch. The healthier selection of veggie crisps leaves you feeling guilt free too.

Yummy yummy

5 stars

They taste really nice an morerish

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Lightly Salted Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Tesco Finest Sea Salt & Cider Vinegar Crisps 150 G

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Kettle Chips Sea Salt & Balsamic Vinegar Crisps 150 G

£ 0.99
£0.66/100g

Offer

Kettle Chips Lightly Salted Crisps 150 G

£ 0.99
£0.66/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here