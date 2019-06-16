Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Crisps Sea Salt 125G

Stands side by side with more expensive competitor
Great product. Tried it directly against more expensive competitor and we honestly couldn’t tell the difference. Good job we took photos of the bowls with the bags ;-)
Delicious....
Very crisp, and plenty of beetroot which is my favourite. Perfect to use as a salad topper to add some crunch.
Tasty
Loved the flavour of these vegetable crisps.
Root veg
Very good but very high sugar content and abit overpriced
Deliciously healthy
Perfect accompaniment to dips, full of flavour and crunch. The healthier selection of veggie crisps leaves you feeling guilt free too.
Yummy yummy
They taste really nice an morerish