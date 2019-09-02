By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goodwins Chicken Noodles 2X60g

Goodwins Chicken Noodles 2X60g
£ 1.00
£0.83/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken Flavour Instant Noodles
  • Each 280g serving contains
  • Fat: 13.72g, Kcal: 313, Sugars: 0g, Salt: 3.36g
  • With fork!
  • Only takes 3 mins - just add water!
  • Delicious food from the orient
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Instant Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Chicken Flavour, Sugar, Starch, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Salt), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicone Dioxide; White Pepper Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. See best before and lot code on this label.

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Guidelines
  • 1. Open the bowl and remove the seasoning sachet.
  • 2. Open the noodles and empty them into the bowl.
  • 3. Empty the seasoning powder into the bowl.
  • 4. Add 200ml of boiling water.
  • 5. Stir and leave to stand for 3 minutes then enjoy.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of the reach of children and babies.

Name and address

  • Produced exclusively for:
  • OTL,
  • WF10 1PA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • OTL,
  • WF10 1PA,
  • UK.
  • www.otltd.co.uk
  • For further info please contact customerservice@otltd.co.uk
  • Tel. 91 40 41 960

Net Contents

60g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesFor Cooked Noodles Per 100gFor Cooked Noodles Prepared Pot*
Energy 469 kJ1313 kJ
-112 kcal314 kcal
Fat 4.9 g13.7 g
of which saturates 3 g8.4 g
Carbohydrate 23.7 g66.4 g
of which sugars Trace0
Protein 3.3 g9.24 g
Salt 1.2 g3.36 g
* Pot makes up to 280g approx after preparation with water = 1 Serving--

Safety information

WARNING Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of the reach of children and babies.

