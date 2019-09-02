Goodwins Chicken Noodles 2X60g

Kids loved it. Excellent instant noodle for the p
Kids loved it. Excellent instant noodle for the price. Brilliant.
Instant Noodles: Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Seasoning: Salt, Chicken Flavour, Sugar, Starch, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate; Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Salt), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Anti-Caking Agent: Silicone Dioxide; White Pepper Powder
Store in a cool dry place. See best before and lot code on this label.
Made in China
60g
|Typical Values
|For Cooked Noodles Per 100g
|For Cooked Noodles Prepared Pot*
|Energy
|469 kJ
|1313 kJ
|-
|112 kcal
|314 kcal
|Fat
|4.9 g
|13.7 g
|of which saturates
|3 g
|8.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|23.7 g
|66.4 g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|0
|Protein
|3.3 g
|9.24 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
|3.36 g
|* Pot makes up to 280g approx after preparation with water = 1 Serving
|-
|-
WARNING Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid risk of suffocation, keep out of the reach of children and babies.
