Kind Madagascan Vanilla & Almond Bar 40G

£ 1.30
£0.33/10g

Product Description

  • Almond & Madagascan Vanilla Bar
  • Do the kind thing for your body, your taste buds & your world™
  • Here at Kind, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients. Madagascan Vanilla Almond includes a deliciously nutty mix of almonds, peanuts and cashews with a hint of Madagascan Vanilla. Our Nuts & Spices bars have 40% less sugar per 100g than similar snack bars.
  • 64% nuts
  • High fibre
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Ingredients you can see & pronounce
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 40g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Almonds (42%), Peanuts, Cashews, Chicory Root Fibre, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Madagascan Vanilla (1%), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sugar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that processes Tree Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor best before see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain nut shell fragments.

Name and address

  • Kind Snacks UK Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 71086,
  • London,
  • SE1P 5HU.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear what you think, get in touch at kindsnacks.com
Net Contents

40g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 40g bar
Energy value2,120 kj / 507 kcal848 kj / 203 kcal
Fat 39 g16 g
of which Saturates 4.3 g1.7 g
Carbohydrate 36 g15 g
of which Sugars 10 g4.1 g
Fibre 14 g5.7 g
Protein 16 g6.4 g
Salt 0.08 g0.03 g

Safety information

