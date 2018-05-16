Dr. Oetker Vanilla Extract 95Ml

Product Description
- Natural Vanilla Extract
- Our Dr. Oetker Vanilla Extract is made from real Madagascan vanilla bean pods, which are renowned for delivering the best all round vanilla flavour. Vanilla will enhance the creamy and sweet flavours in your cakes, desserts and icings.
- We use a sugar syrup base rather than alcohol, so it is suitable for cold preparations, such as desserts and icings.
- Made from real vanilla pods
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 95ml
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Water, Vanilla Extract
Storage
Store in a cool, dry and dark place.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Net Contents
95ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1190 kJ/280 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|of which sugars
|48g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.10g
