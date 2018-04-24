By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Russell Hobbs Easy Store 23780 Steam Iron Purple

4.5(16)
Russell Hobbs Easy Store 23780 Steam Iron Purple
£ 27.00
£27.00/each

Product Description

  • Russell Hobbs steam iron in purple
  • 2400W power output and 330ml water tank
  • Ceramic soleplate with 145g steam shot and 45g continuous steam
  • - Ceramic soleplate
  • - Vertical steaming and variable steam
  • - 45g/min continuous steam & 145g/min steam shot
  • High steam with low effort, the powerful 2400w Easy Store with Plug & Wind iron will heat up rapidly then glide through your ironing pile. With 45g/min continuous steam and a non-stick ceramic soleplate ironing is now a breeze. For stubborn creases, a blast of 145g steam should be enough to handle them with ease.
  • Keep your cupboards neat and tidy with a cleverly designed storage feature that lets you wrap the cord safely around the base of the iron, tucking the plug away in its own integrated holder in the heel

Information

16 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great iron

5 stars

I love this iron, it irons very well and is good at getting creases out. Easy to use, the flex can be wrapped around the base of iron as there is a socket for the plug to sit for easy storage. Excellent value for money.

Very comfortable in the hand it makes ironing eas

5 stars

I bought this about 2 weeks ago, very satisfied with the product

Looks good and easy to use

4 stars

Brought recently and very happy with it's performance.

value for money

5 stars

I bought this to replace on old iron, very good features at a reasonable price

Easy to use

5 stars

My life will never be the same again as I spend less time ironing.

Lovely

5 stars

It's very quick heating up u don't need to use the steam too much and fantastic quality Well worth the money

Easy to handle terrific long flex.

5 stars

Love it .I had my last iron for 30years and I am sure this one will do the same

Does exactly what it says

4 stars

Bought this last month. So far have been very happy with it. Love you the easy system for keeping the cord tidy. Good value for price.

Brilliant reliable iron.

5 stars

I bought one and was so happy I've since bought two of these as presents great iron.

Easy ironing

5 stars

Very pleased with this iron , makes ironing a lot easier

