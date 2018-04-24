Russell Hobbs Easy Store 23780 Steam Iron Purple

Great iron
I love this iron, it irons very well and is good at getting creases out. Easy to use, the flex can be wrapped around the base of iron as there is a socket for the plug to sit for easy storage. Excellent value for money.
Very comfortable in the hand it makes ironing eas
I bought this about 2 weeks ago, very satisfied with the product
Looks good and easy to use
Brought recently and very happy with it's performance.
value for money
I bought this to replace on old iron, very good features at a reasonable price
Easy to use
My life will never be the same again as I spend less time ironing.
Lovely
It's very quick heating up u don't need to use the steam too much and fantastic quality Well worth the money
Easy to handle terrific long flex.
Love it .I had my last iron for 30years and I am sure this one will do the same
Does exactly what it says
Bought this last month. So far have been very happy with it. Love you the easy system for keeping the cord tidy. Good value for price.
Brilliant reliable iron.
I bought one and was so happy I've since bought two of these as presents great iron.
Easy ironing
Very pleased with this iron , makes ironing a lot easier