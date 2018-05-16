Master Lock 40Mm Black Aluminium Combination Padlock

Product Description
- Master Lock 40mm Aluminium Combination Padlock
- Black Paint Finish
- 4-digit Resettable Combination
- - 40mm wide solid aluminum body for durability
- - Chrome plated steel shackle for cut resistance
- - 3-digit set-your-own combination security for keyless convenience
- The Master Lock Set-Your-Own Combination Padlock features a 40mm wide solid aluminum body for durability with a black lacquer painted finish. The 6mm diameter shackle is 26mm long and made of chrome-plated steel, offering resistance to cutting and sawing. The 4 dial combination security offers keyless convenience. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.
