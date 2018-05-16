Master Lock 40Mm Padlock Hardend Steel Shackle

- - Hardened steel shackle for extra cut resistance
- - 4-pin cylinder for increased pick resistance, 2 colour matched keys
- - Dual locking levers for added protection from prying and hammering
- The Master Lock Black Covered Solid Aluminum Padlock features a 40mm wide covered solid aluminum lock body that is durable and resists corrosion. The 6mm diameter shackle is 21mm long and made of hardened steel, offering extra resistance to cutting and sawing. The 4-pin cylinder prevents picking and the dual locking levers provide resistance against prying and hammering. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust.
