Tesco Free From 5 Oaty Crunch Granola Bar 210G

Rock hard bland biscuit, not a granola bar!
Do not buy these unless you want a visit to a dentist. Bought them for my Mum who is gluten free and she couldn’t even bite into them as they are so hard. Thinking it was a dodgy packet, I tried another one and they are so hard, you could break a tooth! Can’t even snap them in half! Definitely won’t buy again.
Great for those who can't eat nuts and seeds
I cannot eat nuts and seeds so this bar is perfect for me. It's tasty and not too sweet. I wish I could get it st my local store.
Tasty but rock hard. Had to break with my hands.
Bland and dog biscuity
Very bland - won’t be buying again
Not the greatest
Tesco so sorry but these are so hard they almost broke a tooth!! The taste is almost like they've gone stale. I won't be buying these again.
solid!
The flavour was good, but the texture was terrible! it was like rock! There's crunchy & solid & this was not crunchy! Even my deerhound had trouble crunching it up!
Careful of your fillings.
I wanted to like these and there's nothing wrong with the taste, but they are so rock hard that I lost a bit of filling and they stick to your teeth something awful.