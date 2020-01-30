By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From 5 Oaty Crunch Granola Bar 210G

2(7)Write a review
Tesco Free From 5 Oaty Crunch Granola Bar 210G
£ 1.80
£0.86/100g
One pack of 2 bars
  • Energy835kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars11.6g
    13%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free oat and honey granola bars made from gluten free oats.
  • Carefully selected grains that are oven baked with clear honey for a golden crunch.
  • © Tesco 2019. SC0793
  • Gluten and wheat free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 210G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gluten Free Oats (54%), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Honey (6%), Molasses, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5 x 42g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pack of 2 bars (42g)
Energy1989kJ / 474kcal835kJ / 199kcal
Fat19.0g8.0g
Saturates2.1g0.9g
Carbohydrate67.5g28.4g
Sugars27.7g11.6g
Fibre2.8g1.2g
Protein6.8g2.9g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Rock hard bland biscuit, not a granola bar!

1 stars

Do not buy these unless you want a visit to a dentist. Bought them for my Mum who is gluten free and she couldn’t even bite into them as they are so hard. Thinking it was a dodgy packet, I tried another one and they are so hard, you could break a tooth! Can’t even snap them in half! Definitely won’t buy again.

Great for those who can't eat nuts and seeds

5 stars

I cannot eat nuts and seeds so this bar is perfect for me. It's tasty and not too sweet. I wish I could get it st my local store.

Tasty but rock hard. Had to break with my hands.

1 stars

Tasty but rock hard. Had to break with my hands.

Bland and dog biscuity

1 stars

Very bland - won’t be buying again

Not the greatest

1 stars

Tesco so sorry but these are so hard they almost broke a tooth!! The taste is almost like they've gone stale. I won't be buying these again.

solid!

2 stars

The flavour was good, but the texture was terrible! it was like rock! There's crunchy & solid & this was not crunchy! Even my deerhound had trouble crunching it up!

Careful of your fillings.

3 stars

I wanted to like these and there's nothing wrong with the taste, but they are so rock hard that I lost a bit of filling and they stick to your teeth something awful.

