Heinz Soup Of The Day Chicken & Parsnip 400G

A perfect gluten free and dairy free tasty soup.
Finally found a soup which is gluten free and dairy free and actually tastes good, thank you Heinz.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ
Water, Parsnip (22%), Celeriac, Onion, Leek, Celery, Chicken (3%), Cornflour, Chicken Stock (Cooked Chicken, Natural Flavouring, Water, Salt, Onion Powder), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Nutmeg, Ginger, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Turmeric
Store any unused soup in the fridge and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CARTON.
IMPORTANT: FOR MICROWAVING, EMPTY CONTENTS INTO A MICROWAVEABLE BOWL.
CARTON IS NOT MICROWAVEABLE.
Check that soup is hot before serving and enjoy!
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Servings per carton - 2
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 carton
|%RI*
|Energy
|186kJ
|372kJ
|-
|45kcal
|90kcal
|5%
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.2g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|10.4g
|4%
|- of which sugars†
|1.8g
|3.6g
|4%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|1.8g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|16%
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
