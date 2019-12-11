Popchips Corn Sour Cream & Onion 5X17g

- Energy300kJ 72kcal-%
- Fat2.8g-%
- Saturates0.3g-%
- Sugars0.7g-%
- Salt0.30g-%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1767kj
Product Description
- Sour cream & onion corn chips
- Hungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.uk
- 40+% less fat than fried crisps*
- * 40+% less fat per 17g serving
- This is a no-fry zone.
- Looking for something fried? Try your local chippy; you can get deep fried anything there. Looking for bold flavour and satisfying crunch? You've come to the right place! We start with corn, then add heat and pressure instead of extra oil-so the flavour pops, but your buttons won't.
- Sour cream & onion corn chips 2.8g
- Regular fried potato crisps 5.4g
- 72 calories (300kj) per bag
- Popped, not fried
- The dip's already in the chip
- No artificial anything
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
Information
Ingredients
Degermed Corn (75%), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder [Milk], Whey Powder [Milk], Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Popped in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains 5 servings
Name and address
- Popchips Ltd.,
- The Motherchip,
- 7 Lyric Square,
- London,
- W6 0NA.
Return to
- Fancy a chip chat?
- 0800 0196 193
- snackers@popchips.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 17g
|Energy
|1767kj
|300kj
|-
|422kcal
|72kcal
|Fat
|17g
|2.8g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|65g
|11g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|1.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.30g
