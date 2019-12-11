By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Popchips Corn Sour Cream & Onion 5X17g
£ 1.50
£1.77/100g
per bag, 17g
  • Energy300kJ 72kcal
    -%
  • Fat2.8g
    -%
  • Saturates0.3g
    -%
  • Sugars0.7g
    -%
  • Salt0.30g
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1767kj

Product Description

  • Sour cream & onion corn chips
  • Hungry for more? pop over to: popchips.co.uk
  • 40+% less fat than fried crisps*
  • * 40+% less fat per 17g serving
  • This is a no-fry zone.
  • Looking for something fried? Try your local chippy; you can get deep fried anything there. Looking for bold flavour and satisfying crunch? You've come to the right place! We start with corn, then add heat and pressure instead of extra oil-so the flavour pops, but your buttons won't.
  • Sour cream & onion corn chips 2.8g
  • Regular fried potato crisps 5.4g
  • 72 calories (300kj) per bag
  • Popped, not fried
  • The dip's already in the chip
  • No artificial anything
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g

Information

Ingredients

Degermed Corn (75%), Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Onion Powder, Sour Cream Powder [Milk], Whey Powder [Milk], Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Flavourings, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Popped in the EU

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Name and address

  • Popchips Ltd.,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0NA.

Return to

  • Fancy a chip chat?
  • 0800 0196 193
  • snackers@popchips.co.uk
  • Popchips Ltd.,
  • The Motherchip,
  • 7 Lyric Square,
  • London,
  • W6 0NA.

Net Contents

5 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 17g
Energy 1767kj300kj
-422kcal72kcal
Fat 17g2.8g
of which saturates 2.0g0.3g
Carbohydrates65g11g
of which sugars 4.0g0.7g
Fibre 1.9g0.3g
Protein 6.5g1.1g
Salt 1.8g0.30g

