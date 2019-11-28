Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift
Offer
Product Description
- Late bottled vintage Port 75cl, Red onion chutney 230g, 1 slate cheeseboard and 1 cheese knife.
- Tesco Finest* Late Bottled Vintage Port, Tesco Finest* Red Onion Chutney, with Slate cheeseboard and knife Gift Set.
- Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014
- Bottle contains 15 glasses.
- Produce of Portugal
- Red Onion Chutney
- Pack contains approx. 15 servings
- Produced in the U.K.
- Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
- Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains sulphites.
Alcohol Units
15
ABV
20% vol
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store upright in a cool, dark place.
Produce of
Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
- Servings
Warnings
- Warning! Please handle knife with care and store away from children.Any knife can be dangerous if misused.With a damp cloth, wipe slate cheeseboard and cheese knife thoroughly before use.Cheeseboard and cheese knife are not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
Name and address
- Packed in the U.K. for;
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cle LBV Port, 230ge Chutney,1 Slate cheeseboard, 1 Cheese knife
Safety information
Warning! Please handle knife with care and store away from children.Any knife can be dangerous if misused.With a damp cloth, wipe slate cheeseboard and cheese knife thoroughly before use.Cheeseboard and cheese knife are not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
- Energy324kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat0g0%
- Sugars5.3g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal
Nutrition
Typical Values 100ml contains A serving contains Energy 648kJ / 155kcal 324kJ / 78kcal * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- One tablespoon
- Energy162kJ 38kcal2%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars8.4g9%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g One tablespoon (15g) Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal 162kJ / 38kcal Fat 0.1g 0.0g Saturates 0.1g <0.1g Carbohydrate 61.2g 9.2g Sugars 55.7g 8.4g Fibre 1.8g 0.3g Protein 1.2g 0.2g Salt 0.8g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019