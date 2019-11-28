By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Port And Cheesboard Gift
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

Product Description

  • Late bottled vintage Port 75cl, Red onion chutney 230g, 1 slate cheeseboard and 1 cheese knife.
  • Tesco Finest* Late Bottled Vintage Port, Tesco Finest* Red Onion Chutney, with Slate cheeseboard and knife Gift Set.
  • Tesco Finest* Late Bottled Vintage Port, Tesco Finest* Red Onion Chutney, with Slate cheeseboard and knife Gift Set.
  • Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014
  • Bottle contains 15 glasses.
  • Produce of Portugal
  • Red Onion Chutney
  • Pack contains approx. 15 servings
  • Produced in the U.K.
  • Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
  • Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Alcohol Units

15

ABV

20% vol

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store upright in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

- Servings

Warnings

  • Warning! Please handle knife with care and store away from children.Any knife can be dangerous if misused.With a damp cloth, wipe slate cheeseboard and cheese knife thoroughly before use.Cheeseboard and cheese knife are not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.

Name and address

  • Packed in the U.K. for;
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cle LBV Port, 230ge Chutney,1 Slate cheeseboard, 1 Cheese knife

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning! Please handle knife with care and store away from children.Any knife can be dangerous if misused.With a damp cloth, wipe slate cheeseboard and cheese knife thoroughly before use.Cheeseboard and cheese knife are not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.

    • Salt<0.01g
      0%
    • Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
    • Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses
    • Tesco Finest Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014 75cl e
    • Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230g e
    • Slate Cheeseboard
    • Cheese Knife

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.

    Storage

    • Store upright in a cool, dark place.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    • Salt<0.01g
      0%
    • Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
    • Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses
    • Tesco Finest Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014 75cl e
    • Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230g e
    • Slate Cheeseboard
    • Cheese Knife

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.

    Storage

    • Store upright in a cool, dark place.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    • Energy324kJ 78kcal
      4%
    • Fat0g
      0%
    • Sugars5.3g
      6%
    • Salt<0.01g
      0%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 648kJ / 155kcal

    • Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
    • Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses
    • Tesco Finest Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014 75cl e
    • Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230g e
    • Slate Cheeseboard
    • Cheese Knife

    Information

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.

    Storage

    • Store upright in a cool, dark place.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
    Energy648kJ / 155kcal324kJ / 78kcal
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
  • One tablespoon
    • Energy162kJ 38kcal
      2%
    • Saturates<0.1g
      <1%
    • Sugars8.4g
      9%
    • Salt0.1g
      2%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ / 254kcal

    • Red Onion Chutney - Suitable for vegans
    • Red Onion Chutney - A rich, sweet chutney made with simmered red onions, brown sugar and molasses
    • Tesco Finest Late Bottled Vintage Port 2014 75cl e
    • Tesco Finest Red Onion Chutney 230g e
    • Slate Cheeseboard
    • Cheese Knife

    Information

    Ingredients

    INGREDIENTS: Red Onion (39%), Sugar, Brown Sugar(Sugar, Cane Molasses), White Wine Vinegar(White Wine Vinegar, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Balsamic Vinegar of Modena(Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must), Bramley Apple(Apple, Processing Aid (Salt, Water), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride)), Molasses, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée, Salt(Salt, Anti-caking Agent (Sodium Ferrocyanide)).

    Allergy Information

    • Contains sulphites.

    Storage

    • Store upright in a cool, dark place.

    Number of uses

    - Servings

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
    Energy1080kJ / 254kcal162kJ / 38kcal
    Fat0.1g0.0g
    Saturates0.1g<0.1g
    Carbohydrate61.2g9.2g
    Sugars55.7g8.4g
    Fibre1.8g0.3g
    Protein1.2g0.2g
    Salt0.8g0.1g
    * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Cheese Selection 480 G

£ 8.00
£16.67/kg

Tesco Mulled Wine 75Cl

£ 2.75
£2.75/75cl

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Cockburns Special Reserve Port 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here