Slingsby Rhubarb Gin 70Cl

Product Description
- Rhubarb Gin
- In 1571 William Slingsby discovered the unique properties of the natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate. We have taken our award-winning London Dry Gin, crafted using Harrogate spring water, pure single grain spirit and locally-sourced botanicals which are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate and masterfully infused the finest hand-grown Yorkshire rhubarb. Originally produced as a small Limited Edition batch, our Rhubarb Gin proved to be so popular that we are extremely proud to welcome Slingsby Rhubarb Gin into the family.
- Pack size: 70CL
Information
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
- HG2 8PB.
Return to
- Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
- HG2 8PB.
- www.wslingsby.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
