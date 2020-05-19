By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Slingsby Rhubarb Gin 70Cl

Slingsby Rhubarb Gin 70Cl
£ 39.00
£55.72/litre

Product Description

  • Rhubarb Gin
  • In 1571 William Slingsby discovered the unique properties of the natural spring water from the Tewit Well in Harrogate. We have taken our award-winning London Dry Gin, crafted using Harrogate spring water, pure single grain spirit and locally-sourced botanicals which are synonymous with the beautiful and restorative nature of Harrogate and masterfully infused the finest hand-grown Yorkshire rhubarb. Originally produced as a small Limited Edition batch, our Rhubarb Gin proved to be so popular that we are extremely proud to welcome Slingsby Rhubarb Gin into the family.
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Spirit of Harrogate Ltd,
  • HG2 8PB.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

