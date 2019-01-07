By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Burt's Bees Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm 4.25G

Burt's Bees Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm 4.25G
£ 4.00
£94.12/100g
  • Burt's Bees
  • Burt's Bees® 100% Natural Moisturising Lip Balm with Kokum Butter rejuvenates and beautifies lips naturally.
  • Burt's Bees® Moisturisation Lip Balm nourishes and makes your lips feel luxurious. Infused with rich Kokum, Shea and Cocoa Butter to leave your lips richly moisturized and soft. The hydrating butters will make your lips juicy, happy and healthy in a matte finish and Moisturisation balm texture. This tint free tube of soothing Moisturisation Lip Balm glides on smoothly with Moisturisation balm texture to nourish dry lips while keeping them revitalized and hydrated. Conveniently tuck this tube into a pocket or purse, so that you can keep natural, nurturing lip care handy. This 100% natural beauty product is free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS and will beautify and revitalize your lips. Use this natural Burt's Bees® Moisturisation Lip Balm to make lips feel their best.
  • - Lip Care: Renew your lips with more butter and less wax in this ultra conditioning Burt's Bees formula that locks in moisture to comfort dry lips
  • - Moisturiser: Sooth and nourish dry lips with rich Kokum, Shea and Cocoa Butter for extra hydration
  • - Smooth Lip Balm: Just one swipe of this conditioning lip care leaves your lips smooth and refreshed for up to 4 hours
  • - All Natural: Enriched with 100% natural ingredients, this natural lip balm is hypo-allergenic with no added flavors or fragrances
  • - Ultra Conditioning: Burt's Bees knows how to naturally beautify and revitalize your lips with this lip balm that contains no parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS
  • Natural 100%
  • Pack size: 4.25G

Information

Ingredients

Cocos Nucifera Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Wax, Persea Gratissima Oil, Olus Oil, Cera Alba, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Garcinia Indica Seed Butter*, Tocopherol, Glycine Soja Oil, Aroma**, Benzyl Cinnamate, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Farnesol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool, *Kokum Butter, **Natural Flavor

Produce of

Made in USA of global ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply lip balm liberally to your lips as often as needed, particularly in dry, cold or windy conditions.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SE,
  • UK.
  • www.burtsbees.com

Net Contents

4.25g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Non-allergenic and does not sting

5 stars

Non-allergenic and does not sting

Baby Soft Lips

5 stars

This is one of my favourite lip balms out there, if not my favourite. It glides on, smells beautiful and keeps your lips silky soft for hours without reapplying every hour. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who suffers from dry, flaky or cracked lips and this really helps with that.

Impressive results

5 stars

with the harsh weather of the city I live in my lips were almost always chapped, cracked or wind-burnt and they'd be easily dried out. I'd tried dozens of lip balms of which none showed a visible effect. Recently I tried Palmer's cocoa butter moisturizing lip balm which said to deal with all the problems I mentioned. I didn't see any visible change for a day, but on the following day came to the realization I had developed irritation and a rash! My lips weren't just dry, cracked and wind burnt but now felt gritty, hard, looked awful and at time they would even sting. A friend recommended I use a Burt's Bees lip balm. I did and within hours of use I could see a difference, within a couple of days my lips were healed, soft, moisturized, nourished and replenished!! I am very pleased to have found a balm that works wonders! Excellent product, would really recommend it

