Burt's Bees Ultra Conditioning Lip Balm 4.25G

Non-allergenic and does not sting
Non-allergenic and does not sting
Baby Soft Lips
This is one of my favourite lip balms out there, if not my favourite. It glides on, smells beautiful and keeps your lips silky soft for hours without reapplying every hour. I would definitely recommend it to anyone who suffers from dry, flaky or cracked lips and this really helps with that.
Impressive results
with the harsh weather of the city I live in my lips were almost always chapped, cracked or wind-burnt and they'd be easily dried out. I'd tried dozens of lip balms of which none showed a visible effect. Recently I tried Palmer's cocoa butter moisturizing lip balm which said to deal with all the problems I mentioned. I didn't see any visible change for a day, but on the following day came to the realization I had developed irritation and a rash! My lips weren't just dry, cracked and wind burnt but now felt gritty, hard, looked awful and at time they would even sting. A friend recommended I use a Burt's Bees lip balm. I did and within hours of use I could see a difference, within a couple of days my lips were healed, soft, moisturized, nourished and replenished!! I am very pleased to have found a balm that works wonders! Excellent product, would really recommend it