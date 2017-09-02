Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4.25G

Buy this!
I put this on my lips every night before I go to bed and for the whole of the next day my lips are moisturised, there's no need to keep re-applying through out the day! Definitely the best lip balm I've tried and will never change to any other
Love it!
I love this lip balm - it leaves my lips beautifully soft and I love the cold tingle from the peppermint :)
I would'nt be without i!
Fantastic results and a balm i could not bee without. It conditions, moisturises and enhances your pout, and also has a fantastic flavour...mmmm! I always keep one handy wherever i go.
My holygrail product
This lip balm was the best purchase I have ever made. I'd been struggling with dry lips for years and I picked this up as it looked interesting. After one use my lips were in better condition than they'd ever been before. I recommend this to anyone who gets dry lips, it's amazing, you will not regret buying it!
Love it, love it, love it
Was bought a gift pack for my birthday & is the first time I have used any Burts Bees products but I love this. It is not sticky, last a while & the peppermint gives it refreshing cool feel especially nice on a hot day.
My lip balm for life?
I love this lip balm - I've had a lot over the years but haven't yet come across one to match. Even if my lips feel dry it seems to get them back to normal every time, in a way other lip balms don't seem to. The peppermint/tingle is a bonus! My tube's also lasted a long time; the label's long gone so it's pretty much just a yellow tube now but there's plenty left inside. I have the tin format as well and that's also great but I find this quicker to whip out!
Nourishing & Natural
This is nourishing and leaves my lips softer and more hydrated. It tastes nicely minty and I find you don't have to keep constantly reappling it all the time which is an added bonus. The biggest thing I want from a product is for it to be natural so this is a real thumbs up for me.
My no1
Never leave without a few in my bag! Cannot sing the praises enough smells and tastes amazing and is the best lipbalm bar none!!!!!
My favourite lip balm
I have tried loads of lip balms and this is my favourite! It feels great as soon as I apply it and the feeling is long lasting. I also love the peppermint tingles I get.
glad I borrowed it
I was out with my mum and had really dry lips so I asked if she had any lip balm. She handed me this. I'd heard of Burt's Bees but not tried the lip balm. Oh my what a lovely surprise! It instantly soothed my lips. They felt nourished and soft. Needless to say my mum didn't get the tube back!