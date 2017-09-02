By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4.25G

Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm 4.25G
£ 4.00
£94.12/100g

Product Description

  • Burt's Bees
  • Burt's Bees® 100% Natural Moisturising Lip Balm, Beeswax, rejuvenates and beautifies lips naturally with a refreshing, tingling flavour.
  • Burt's Bees® Moisturising Lip Balm nourishes and makes your lips feel luxurious. Infused with power packed Beeswax to condition skin and antioxidant Vitamin E to richly moisturise and soften lips, this lip balm nourishes dry lips while keeping them revitalised and hydrated. With a matte finish and Moisturising balm texture, this tube of soothing lip balm glides on smoothly with a hint of Peppermint Oil which leaves your lips with a refreshing tingle. Conveniently tuck this tube into a pocket or purse, so that you can keep natural, nurturing lip care handy. This 100% Natural beauty product is free of parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS and will beautify and revitalise your lips.
  • -Lip Care: Bursting with minty freshness, refresh and renew your lips with Burt's Bees Beeswax Moisturising Lip Balm
  • -Moisturiser: Made with Beeswax, Vitamin E and a hint of peppermint oil, hydrate and nourish dry lips with the original favourite Burt's Bees lip balm
  • -Smooth Lip Balm: Just one swipe of this conditioning lip care leaves your lips smooth and refreshed all day long
  • -All Natural: Enriched with 100% natural ingredients, this natural lip balm is formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS
  • -Beeswax Lip Balm: Naturally beautify and revitalise your lips with the refreshing tingle of Original Beeswax Lip Balm
  • 4.25g tube of Burt's Bees® Moisturising Lip Balm, Beeswax, with a hint Peppermint Oil
  • Infused with Beeswax, a natural skin conditioner, and Vitamin E to moisturise
  • Soothing Moisturising Lip Balm to moisturise, nourish and hydrate dry lips
  • Natural lip balm made with 100% natural ingredients
  • No parabens, phthalates, petrolatum or SLS
  • Pack size: 4.25G

Information

Ingredients

Cera Alba, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Mentha Piperita Oil, Lanolin, Tocopherol, Rosmarinus Officinalis Leaf Extract, Glycine Soja Oil, Canola Oil (Huile De Colza), Limonene

Produce of

Made in USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply lip balm liberally to your lips as often as needed, particularly in dry, cold or windy conditions.

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • CBEE (Europe) Ltd.,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 1SE,
  • UK.

Return to

  • www.burtsbees.com

Net Contents

4.25g

Buy this!

5 stars

I put this on my lips every night before I go to bed and for the whole of the next day my lips are moisturised, there's no need to keep re-applying through out the day! Definitely the best lip balm I've tried and will never change to any other

Love it!

5 stars

I love this lip balm - it leaves my lips beautifully soft and I love the cold tingle from the peppermint :)

I would'nt be without i!

5 stars

Fantastic results and a balm i could not bee without. It conditions, moisturises and enhances your pout, and also has a fantastic flavour...mmmm! I always keep one handy wherever i go.

My holygrail product

5 stars

This lip balm was the best purchase I have ever made. I'd been struggling with dry lips for years and I picked this up as it looked interesting. After one use my lips were in better condition than they'd ever been before. I recommend this to anyone who gets dry lips, it's amazing, you will not regret buying it!

Love it, love it, love it

5 stars

Was bought a gift pack for my birthday & is the first time I have used any Burts Bees products but I love this. It is not sticky, last a while & the peppermint gives it refreshing cool feel especially nice on a hot day.

My lip balm for life?

5 stars

I love this lip balm - I've had a lot over the years but haven't yet come across one to match. Even if my lips feel dry it seems to get them back to normal every time, in a way other lip balms don't seem to. The peppermint/tingle is a bonus! My tube's also lasted a long time; the label's long gone so it's pretty much just a yellow tube now but there's plenty left inside. I have the tin format as well and that's also great but I find this quicker to whip out!

Nourishing & Natural

5 stars

This is nourishing and leaves my lips softer and more hydrated. It tastes nicely minty and I find you don't have to keep constantly reappling it all the time which is an added bonus. The biggest thing I want from a product is for it to be natural so this is a real thumbs up for me.

My no1

5 stars

Never leave without a few in my bag! Cannot sing the praises enough smells and tastes amazing and is the best lipbalm bar none!!!!!

My favourite lip balm

5 stars

I have tried loads of lip balms and this is my favourite! It feels great as soon as I apply it and the feeling is long lasting. I also love the peppermint tingles I get.

glad I borrowed it

5 stars

I was out with my mum and had really dry lips so I asked if she had any lip balm. She handed me this. I'd heard of Burt's Bees but not tried the lip balm. Oh my what a lovely surprise! It instantly soothed my lips. They felt nourished and soft. Needless to say my mum didn't get the tube back!

