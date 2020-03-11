Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive 700Ml

Product Description
- Micellar Water Facial Cleanser Sensitive Skin
- A super efficient and gentle way to cleanse, remove makeup, soothe the feel of skin and hydrate in just one step - it's not magic, it's Garnier Micellar! Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water contains micelles which act like magnets, gently lifting away makeup and impurities from the skin, without the need to rub or rinse. The result? Beautifully cleansed and refreshed feeling skin in an instant. The formula is suitable for the face, eye area and lips, has no perfume and comes in a generous 700ml size.
- Our Garnier Skin Naturals Philosophy
- We use, wherever possible, naturally derived active ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
- Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
- Our products have proven efficacy and results you can see for yourself
- For even sensitive skin
- Removes make-up + cleanses + soothes
- No rinsing
- Face, eyes, lips - no perfume
- Dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested
- Pack size: 700ML
Information
Ingredients
695899 1, Aqua / Water, Hexylene Glycol, Glycerin, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Disodium EDTA, Poloxamer 184, Polyaminopropyl Biguanide, (B162919/4)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply the product to a cotton pad and wipe your face, eye area and lips. No rinsing required.
Net Contents
700ml
