Fudge Urban Remouldable Paste 70G

Product Description
- Hold Up Remouldable Paste
- @fudgeurban
- Flexible re-styling paste creates styles that last until you want them to. Play and remould throughout the day. Medium hold and semi-shine.
- Re-work and re-style
- Mild texture semi-shine
- Hold - 6
- Against animal testing
- Pack size: 70G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Petrolatum, PEG-20 Methyl Glucose Sesquistearate, VP/VA Copolymer, Polybutene, Tribehenin, Phenyl Trimethicone, Squalane, PEG-20M, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, PVM/MA Decadiene Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Diazolidinyl Urea, Silica, Sodium Hydroxide, Cocodimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Tocopherol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Coumarin, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, Limonene, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 42090 (Blue 1)
Produce of
Made in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Rub into hands & style dry hair as desired.
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
Return to
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St Martin's Lane,
- Covent Garden,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB,
- UK.
- Product Customer Care Line:
- UK: 0800 0234 966
- www.fudgeurban.com
Net Contents
70g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020