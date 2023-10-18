We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fudge Urban Anti-Gravity Powder Styler 10G

Fudge Urban Anti-Gravity Powder Styler 10G

£7.00

£70.00/100g

Matte Up Anti-Gravity Powder Styler@fudgeurban
Take your style to new heights with this fine powder styling aid. Sprinkle for instant thickening and grit. Full volume with matte finish that lasts.
Max texture zero-shineHold - 5Instant lift with dry matte textureAgainst animal testing
Pack size: 10G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Silica Silylate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PVP, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Starch, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Net Contents

10g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Part hair and sprinkle powder into roots of dry hair, rub gently with fingertips to reveal elevated style.

