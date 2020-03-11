Nexium Control Capsules 14 Pack

Product Description
- Nexium Control® 20mg Gastro-Resistant Hard Capsules Esomeprazole 14 hard capsules. Treats heartburn and acid reflux
- To find out more visit http://www.nexiumcontrol.co.uk
- New innovative mini capsules: 53% smaller than the tablet and comes in a portable bottle*.
- Take control of your heartburn with Nexium Control® and you can enjoy up to 24 hour protection.
- Nexium Control® can provide up to 24 hour protection from heartburn offering an alternative option to short term relief such as antacids and alginates.
- Nexium Control® reduces stomach acid at the source to help provide relief, all day and all night. Just one pill a day can continuously prevent heartburn from recurring for up to 24 hours helping to keep you heartburn-free.
- For short-term treatment of reflux symptoms (heartburn, acid regurgitation) in adults, aged 18 or over.
- Nexium Control® 20 mg gastro-resistant hard capsules for the short-term treatment of reflux symptoms (e.g. heartburn and acid regurgitation) in adults.
- *Nexium Hard Capsule quality overall summary, March 2017
Information
Ingredients
Each Gastro-Resistant Hard Capsule contains 20 mg Esomeprazole (as Magnesium Trihydrate), See package leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 30°C. Store in the original package in order to protect from moisture.
Preparation and Usage
- How to use
- Take one hard capsule once a day. Do not exceed this dose. The hard capsule should be swallowed whole with half a glass of water. Do not chew, crush or open the hard capsule. May take up to 2-3 days for full effect. If your symptoms worsen or do not improve after taking this medicine for 14 days in a row, contact your doctor. Read the package leaflet before use. Oral use.
Additives
- Contains Sucrose
Warnings
- Do not use if you are allergic to esomeprazole or any of the ingredients of this medicine.
- Talk to your pharmacist or doctor if:
- You are taking any medicines listed in the package leaflet
- You are over 55 and have new or recently changed reflux symptoms.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Medicinal product not subject to medical prescription.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Ramsgate Road,
- Sandwich,
- Kent,
- CT13 9NJ,
- UK.
Net Contents
14 x Hard capsules
Safety information
