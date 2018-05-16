Soreen 5 Apple Lunchbox Loaves 150G

- Energy390kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars5.3g6%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1299kJ
Product Description
- 5 individually wrapped apple flavoured lunchbox loaves
- More Squidgy Powder!
- Individually wrapped
- Deliciously Squidgy Energy
- Source of fibre
- Approved by schools
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)), Water, Sugar, Sweetened Apple Flavoured Pieces (10%) (Glucose Fructose Syrup, Concentrated Apple Purée, Humectant: Glycerol, Sugar, Wheat Fibre, Palm Fat, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Antioxidant: Ascorbic), Maize Starch, Apple Purée (5%), Malted Barley Flour (2%), Vegetable Fat (Rapeseed, Palm), Salt, Natural Flavouring, Yeast, Preservative: Calcium Propionate
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Soya, Oats and Milk ingredients
Storage
I like cool, dry places best. Eat me on the day of opening or if you want to save me for another time, just pop me in the freezer. Use me within 3 months of freezing, and make use I'm fully defrosted before you take a bite.
Name and address
- Soreen,
- Manchester,
- M17 1PP.
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Loaf
|Energy
|1299kJ
|390kJ
|-
|307kcal
|92kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|57.0g
|17.1g
|of which sugars
|17.8g
|5.3g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Protein
|7.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.17g
