By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mr Kipling Treacle Tart

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mr Kipling Treacle Tart
£ 2.25
£2.25/each
Per 1/8th of a tart (50g)
  • Energy816kJ 194kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars18.0g
    20%
  • Salt0.26g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ

Product Description

  • Shortcrust Pastry Case with a Treacle Filling (51%), Topped with a Glazed Pastry Lattice Lid.
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • #exceedinglygood
  • @mrkiplingcakes
  • Light pastry oozing with golden syrup & decorated with a glazed pastry lattice
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable Foil. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this Treacle Tart at its very best. If your are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/8th of tart (50g)
Energy 1619kJ816kJ
-385kcal194kcal
Fat 12.4g6.2g
of which Saturates 4.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate 63.5g32.0g
of which Sugars 35.7g18.0g
Fibre 1.2g0.6g
Protein 4.2g2.1g
Salt 0.52g0.26g
This pack contains 8 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 1Kg

£ 1.10
£0.11/100g

Ambrosia Devon Custard 750G

£ 1.00
£0.13/100g

Offer

Tesco British Double Cream 300Ml

£ 1.05
£0.35/100ml

Tesco Ready To Serve Custard 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here