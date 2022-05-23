Kp Dry Roasted Peanuts 50G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2462kJ
Product Description
- Dry Roasted Peanuts
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50G
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Dry Roasted Flavour [Salt, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Dried Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Paprika, Spices & Herbs, Celery Seed Powder, Dried Onon, Dried Garlic, Colours: Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract; Smoke Flavouring], Stabiliser: Acacia Gum
Allergy Information
- Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Warnings
- Remember small children can choke on peanuts.
Name and address
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 - (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm),
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
- Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
- Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g Pack
|Energy
|2462kJ
|1231kJ
|-
|594kcal
|297kcal
|Fat
|47g
|24g
|of which Saturates
|7.8g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|3.6g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|8.6g
|4.3g
|Protein
|30g
|15g
|Salt
|2.0g
|1.0g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
