Clubcard Price

Kp Original Salted Peanuts 50G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kp Original Salted Peanuts 50G
£0.60
£1.20/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2543kJ

Product Description

  • Roasted Salted Peanuts
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

1 serving per pack

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g Pack
Energy 2543kJ1272kJ
-614kcal307kcal
Fat 51g26g
of which Saturates 8.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate 5.6g2.8g
of which Sugars 5.1g2.6g
Fibre 8.5g4.3g
Protein 30g15g
Salt 1.3g0.65g
1 serving per pack--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

