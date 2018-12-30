By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pretzel Cracker Mix 250G

Tesco Pretzel Cracker Mix 250G
£ 1.00
£0.40/100g
Per 25g
  • Energy445kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of salted pretzel snacks with sesame seeds and poppy seeds.
  • A mix of salted pretzel snacks.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Sesame Seed, Salt, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Poppy Seed, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain egg.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland, Packed in Poland

Number of uses

10 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g
Energy1778kJ / 422kcal445kJ / 106kcal
Fat11.0g2.8g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate68.0g17.0g
Sugars4.3g1.1g
Fibre3.5g0.9g
Protein11.0g2.8g
Salt1.7g0.4g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No salt, No seeds so no flavour.

No salt, No seeds so no flavour.

