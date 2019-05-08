By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Green & Black's Dark Chocolate 70% 90G

2(1)Write a review
Green & Black's Dark Chocolate 70% 90G
£ 1.95
£2.17/100g
Per Row (18 g)
  • Energy462 kJ 111 kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2566 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate
  • Find out more and shop our full range at greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Cocoa Life
  • Green & Black's source cocoa through Cocoa Life, a global program that invests in sustainable farming. Our partnerships improve the lives of cocoa farming communities, empower women, and inspire the next generation to secure a better future for all.
  • Learn more at cocoalife.org
  • Handpicked Ghanaian cocoa beans for a distinctively rich, smooth taste
  • 70% Cocoa
  • Green & Black's create delicious ethically sourced chocolate from the finest ingredients. Our Taste Specialists have expertly crafted this 70 % dark chocolate using the delicate character and soft texture of the finest Ghanaian cocoa balanced with sweet Madagascan Vanilla. Green & Black's Velvet Edition is a 70 % dark chocolate that is rich in cocoa content, yet exceptionally smooth in flavour.
  • Green & Black's. Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for the high quality and delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • No artificial preservatives or colours#
  • #In accordance with legislation, all chocolate is free from artificial colours and preservatives.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla Bean Powder, Chocolate: Cocoa Solids 70 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts, Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

5 Portions per Bar

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk
  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to
  • 'Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care' or call us on 0800 840 1000

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer row (18 g)%* / Per row (18 g)
Energy 2566 kJ462 kJ
-619 kcal111 kcal6 %
Fat 49 g8.8 g13 %
of which Saturates 30 g5.3 g27 %
Carbohydrate 33 g5.9 g2 %
of which Sugars 27 g4.9 g5 %
Fibre 9.7 g1.7 g-
Protein 6.1 g1.1 g2 %
Salt 0.01 g<0.01 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

This is a poor imitation of the organic block.

2 stars

Why has this branch ceased to stock the organic? This imitation is not the same flavour or quality.

