Tesco Coated Peanuts Pigs In Blankets 200G

i some times buy these peanuts, they are delicious, nice taste and irrasistable
Absolutely vile!
There is hardly any taste to the coating (& definitely not pigs in blankets flavour) but its the nuts inside that are the worst. they taste awful, as though they are really really old. Both me & my wife had to spit them out as soon as we bit into them. Others that have tried them have also agreed. AVOID!
The best thing I've ever eaten
Ever since my favourite brand of coated peanuts stopped making them, I've been looking for an alternative, years it's been. These Peanuts are truely the best snack I've ever eaten, very cheap and absolutely delicious! Honestly even better than the ones I used to get.
1 tasteless , bland, this is nothing like pigs in blankets at all. A real disappointment . I bought them hoping for a flavour hit to offset the loss of the TASTY sundried tomato ones Tesco have just got rid of, and as such the inferiority of taste was an added blow if this is what we are offered instead. Bring back something with TASTE , the Tomato ones, these pigs are a waste of space, or get their flavour improved.