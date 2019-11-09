By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coated Peanuts Pigs In Blankets 200G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Coated Peanuts Pigs In Blankets 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

1/8 of a bag
  • Energy583kJ 140kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2331kJ / 560kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted peanuts with a crispy sausage and bacon flavour potato and maize coating.
  • PIGS IN BLANKETS FLAVOUR Coated in a sausage and bacon flavour shell
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanuts (44%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Maize Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Wheat Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Paprika, Smoked Salt, Thickener (Acacia Gum), Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • May contain other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a bag (25g)
Energy2331kJ / 560kcal583kJ / 140kcal
Fat37.2g9.3g
Saturates2.8g0.7g
Carbohydrate37.3g9.3g
Sugars5.7g1.4g
Fibre5.6g1.4g
Protein16.2g4.1g
Salt1.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

delicious

5 stars

i some times buy these peanuts, they are delicious, nice taste and irrasistable

Absolutely vile!

1 stars

There is hardly any taste to the coating (& definitely not pigs in blankets flavour) but its the nuts inside that are the worst. they taste awful, as though they are really really old. Both me & my wife had to spit them out as soon as we bit into them. Others that have tried them have also agreed. AVOID!

The best thing I've ever eaten

5 stars

Ever since my favourite brand of coated peanuts stopped making them, I've been looking for an alternative, years it's been. These Peanuts are truely the best snack I've ever eaten, very cheap and absolutely delicious! Honestly even better than the ones I used to get.

1 tasteless , bland, this is nothing like pigs in

1 stars

1 tasteless , bland, this is nothing like pigs in blankets at all. A real disappointment . I bought them hoping for a flavour hit to offset the loss of the TASTY sundried tomato ones Tesco have just got rid of, and as such the inferiority of taste was an added blow if this is what we are offered instead. Bring back something with TASTE , the Tomato ones, these pigs are a waste of space, or get their flavour improved.

Usually bought next

Tesco Festive Sausage Roll Puffs 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Tesco Turkey & Stuffing Bites 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Offer

Tesco Sour Cream & Onion Peanuts 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.50/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Jacobs Twiglets Christmas Caddy 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/11/2020 and 31/12/2020.

Clubcard Price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here