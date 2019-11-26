Bfree Stone Bake Gluten Free Pitta Bread 6X32g

Split open easily. Great taste and texture.
When heated slightly in the grill, these pitta breads split open easily just like the 'real' ones. Great texture and taste. Highly recommended. Why only 4 stars? I personally think they should be a little thicker, but that is being really picky!
Great but not before end date on bread written
The Bread is great but the eating time period date seems to be sold always with the same dates?# Is there any specific reason?
Breakfast with avocado and goats' butter
These are just wonderful. I have been having them with avocado and goats' butter for breakfast.