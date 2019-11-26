By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bfree Stone Bake Gluten Free Pitta Bread 6X32g

4.5(3)Write a review
Bfree Stone Bake Gluten Free Pitta Bread 6X32g
£ 2.50
£1.31/100g

Product Description

  • Pitta Pockets Stone Baked
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Live free!
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten, dairy, nut and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 192g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rice Flour, Potato Flour, Corn Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickening Agents (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose), Buckwheat Flour, Glycerol, Inulin, Bamboo Fibre, Psyllium Husk, Pea Protein, Pea Fibre, Maize Flour, Apple Juice Concentrate, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Sourdough (Fermented Corn and Quinoa Flour), Salt, Preservative(Sorbic Acid), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Tartaric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Gluconate)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Eggs, Gluten, Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight. For maximum freshness after opening, place in an airtight container and consume within 5 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Toast me!

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions (6 x 32g Pitta Pockets)

Name and address

  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Give Us a Shout!
  • BFree Foods, Ltd.,
  • 10 Clyde Road,
  • Dublin 4,
  • Ireland.
  • www.bfreefoods.com

Net Contents

6 x 32g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 32g Pitta Pocket*
Energy 902kJ/214kcal289kJ/68kcal
Fat1.8g0.6g
of which saturates0.4g0.1g
Carbohydrate39.6g12.7g
of which sugars4.8g1.5g
Fibre9.8g3.1g
Protein4.9g1.6g
Salt 0.9g0.3g
Calcium420mg134mg(17% RI)
*This pack contains 6 portions (6 x 32g Pitta Pockets)--
Reference intake of an average adult 8,400 kJ/2000 kcal--

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Split open easily. Great taste and texture.

4 stars

When heated slightly in the grill, these pitta breads split open easily just like the 'real' ones. Great texture and taste. Highly recommended. Why only 4 stars? I personally think they should be a little thicker, but that is being really picky!

Great but not before end date on bread written

4 stars

The Bread is great but the eating time period date seems to be sold always with the same dates?# Is there any specific reason?

Breakfast with avocado and goats' butter

5 stars

These are just wonderful. I have been having them with avocado and goats' butter for breakfast.

