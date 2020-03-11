Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair Whitening 75Ml

The toothpaste contains too much fluoride
It makes me lost a lot of mucous in my mouth every time I use it. I was worried that something was wrong with me. MyGP told me if it contains too much fluoride then this would happen. Anyway, I’m very disappointed with this product. And I will definitely recommend no one to try it.
Rips my mouth out!
I really do not like this product. It leaves my mouth sore and I find bits of skin hanging inside my mouth. My husband says the same. It makes me feel really thirsty. It's almost like it has ripped everything out of my mouth!
Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair toothpaste
I do have a sensitive teeth and bleeding gums. I just started using it a week ago but already can see a different.Really have with product would definitely recommend it to my friend.
OK
A little disappointed and bit the cleanest feeling.
fresh n clean
I felt my teeth were clean and fresh ..not to sure about if whiter but if it helps keep them white then its a good thing
oral b
I loved the feel of my teeth when I used this toothpaste. made my teeth feel clean and fresh
Impressive
I've been using this toothpaste for a few months. It leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh; the flavour is gentle and smooth, not at all overpowering; the grains leave my teeth spotless. Over time it seems to have been true to its claims, I have fewer problems with my gums and sensitivity. I'll be sticking with this one!
exellent toothpaste
I have been using this toothpaste for around 3 weeks now as I suffer from gum swelling and already I can see a difference. Also, it has helped my gums to not bleed when I brush my teeth. excellent product I would highly recommend.
Impressed
I've been using OralB toothpaste for years and yet this one gives a better feeling, nice taste and excellent finishing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mel
Teeth feel so much cleaner. Very very good and nice feeling.