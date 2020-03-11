By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair Whitening 75Ml

4.5(1215)Write a review
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

  • Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair gentle whitening toothpaste for sensitive teeth helps rejuvenate gums and repair enamel in just 2 weeks. Its unique ActivRepair technology simultaneously helps rejuvenate gums with its antibacterial action, helps repair enamel and defends teeth against acid erosion.
  • Helps rejuvenate gums & repair enamel in 2 weeks
  • It provides antibacterial action on gums
  • It defends teeth against acid erosion & helps repair the enamel
  • Toothpaste for sensitive teeth
  • Gently removes and prevents stains, residues and tartar
  • Pack size: 75ML

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6, Aqua, Zinc Lactate, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Gluconate, Aroma, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Saccharin, CI 77891, Stannous Fluoride, Xanthan Gum, Stannous Chloride, Carrageenan, Cinnamal, PVP, Sodium Fluoride, Eugenol, Sodium Hydroxide

Germany

  • For adults only. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350ppm Fluoride).

The toothpaste contains too much fluoride

1 stars

It makes me lost a lot of mucous in my mouth every time I use it. I was worried that something was wrong with me. MyGP told me if it contains too much fluoride then this would happen. Anyway, I’m very disappointed with this product. And I will definitely recommend no one to try it.

Rips my mouth out!

2 stars

I really do not like this product. It leaves my mouth sore and I find bits of skin hanging inside my mouth. My husband says the same. It makes me feel really thirsty. It's almost like it has ripped everything out of my mouth!

Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair toothpaste

5 stars

I do have a sensitive teeth and bleeding gums. I just started using it a week ago but already can see a different.Really have with product would definitely recommend it to my friend.

OK

4 stars

A little disappointed and bit the cleanest feeling.

fresh n clean

4 stars

I felt my teeth were clean and fresh ..not to sure about if whiter but if it helps keep them white then its a good thing

oral b

5 stars

I loved the feel of my teeth when I used this toothpaste. made my teeth feel clean and fresh

Impressive

5 stars

I've been using this toothpaste for a few months. It leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh; the flavour is gentle and smooth, not at all overpowering; the grains leave my teeth spotless. Over time it seems to have been true to its claims, I have fewer problems with my gums and sensitivity. I'll be sticking with this one!

exellent toothpaste

5 stars

I have been using this toothpaste for around 3 weeks now as I suffer from gum swelling and already I can see a difference. Also, it has helped my gums to not bleed when I brush my teeth. excellent product I would highly recommend.

Impressed

5 stars

I've been using OralB toothpaste for years and yet this one gives a better feeling, nice taste and excellent finishing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mel

5 stars

Teeth feel so much cleaner. Very very good and nice feeling.

