Oral-B Original Gum & Enamel Repair Toothpaste 75Ml

It works !
My hygienist Recommended this toothpaste to me I have gum disease and bad breath this toothpaste sorted all no more bad breath it’s really good.
Amazing Product Loved it
Received this product as a sample at a dental exhibition in Dubai and then began using this product shortly ,Flavor wise there is nothing to it but the Effects of the paste were amazing within a weeks time i could see results on my teeth and was very impressed with the product searched alot for it in India for this product but its always unavailable here
Enamel a go go
So it's not nice when you open your mouth and see that thick plaque on your teeth and and you can just about see through your enamel. not a great look, need a toothpaste that will repair your teeth not only will it give you a great look but the shine and feeling healthier from ultimate Clean toothpaste. Try this with two weeks and I guarantee you it will put a smile back on your face
Sparkling
I first tried this as a free sample and liked it so much I have been using it ever since. It leaves my teeth looking and feeling sparkling clean and my gums are also looking better that they did.
Just been to the dentist
Just been to the dentist, he asked had i been having gum treatment, as my gums were in great condition. Been using this toothpaste for a year, so really pleased that it works..
Oral B Gum and Enamel Repair
LOVE this product!! I have very sensitive teeth which suffered damage to the enamel after a teeth whitening attempt (by my former dentist!) went wrong recently. I tried many toothpastes on the market that claimed to be specially developed for sensitive teeth, however this has been the only toothpaste that has improved the look of my teeth and reduced the sensitivity. I can even rub a small amount of this toothpaste over a particularly sensitive tooth now and again to numb it.
Liquid
We have been using this product for a while now, the latest batch is not upto the previous product. Our current one is very liquid and could not be construed as a paste, more of a liquid. Batch number 91263318.
Amazing results
I am a dentist and have trialed three of my patients suffering from gum disease with Oral B Gum and Enamel Repair toothpaste. The improvement at three month review was remarkable! I have since recommended this toothpaste to all my patients suffering from gum inflammation or disease.
Oral B is an awesome toothpaste that really works.
I have had sensitive teeth for many years and using sensodyne was helping only a little but and after using Oral B Repair/whitening i feel and see a huge difference. It also leaves your breath smelling awesome. This is the Ferrari of the tooth paste world. Once you find something that works for you, don't change it.
Fantastic product
I use this toothpaste all of the time, it always leaves my mouth feeling fresh and clean, my gums also look and feel much healthier.