By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oral-B Original Gum & Enamel Repair Toothpaste 75Ml

4.5(1332)Write a review
Oral-B Original Gum & Enamel Repair Toothpaste 75Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

  • Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair Original toothpaste for sensitive teeth helps rejuvenate gums and repair enamel in just 2 weeks. Its unique ActivRepair technology simultaneously helps rejuvenate gums with its antibacterial action, helps repair enamel and defends teeth against acid erosion.
  • Helps rejuvenate gums & repair enamel in 2 weeks
  • It provides antibacterial action on gums
  • It defends teeth against acid erosion & helps repair the enamel
  • Toothpaste for sensitive teeth
  • Toothpaste with a milder flavor and smooth texture
  • Pack size: 75ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Propylene Glycol, PEG-6, Aqua, Zinc Lactate, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Gluconate, CI 77891, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Saccharin, Aroma, Stannous Fluoride, Xanthan Gum, Stannous Chloride, Carrageenan, PVP, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • For adults only. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350ppm Fluoride).

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 731 1792
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

75 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For adults only. Contains Stannous Fluoride (1100ppm Fluoride) and Sodium Fluoride (350ppm Fluoride).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1332 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It works !

5 stars

My hygienist Recommended this toothpaste to me I have gum disease and bad breath this toothpaste sorted all no more bad breath it’s really good.

Amazing Product Loved it

5 stars

Received this product as a sample at a dental exhibition in Dubai and then began using this product shortly ,Flavor wise there is nothing to it but the Effects of the paste were amazing within a weeks time i could see results on my teeth and was very impressed with the product searched alot for it in India for this product but its always unavailable here

Enamel a go go

5 stars

So it's not nice when you open your mouth and see that thick plaque on your teeth and and you can just about see through your enamel. not a great look, need a toothpaste that will repair your teeth not only will it give you a great look but the shine and feeling healthier from ultimate Clean toothpaste. Try this with two weeks and I guarantee you it will put a smile back on your face

Sparkling

5 stars

I first tried this as a free sample and liked it so much I have been using it ever since. It leaves my teeth looking and feeling sparkling clean and my gums are also looking better that they did.

Just been to the dentist

5 stars

Just been to the dentist, he asked had i been having gum treatment, as my gums were in great condition.&#10;Been using this toothpaste for a year, so really pleased that it works..

Oral B Gum and Enamel Repair

5 stars

LOVE this product!! I have very sensitive teeth which suffered damage to the enamel after a teeth whitening attempt (by my former dentist!) went wrong recently. I tried many toothpastes on the market that claimed to be specially developed for sensitive teeth, however this has been the only toothpaste that has improved the look of my teeth and reduced the sensitivity. I can even rub a small amount of this toothpaste over a particularly sensitive tooth now and again to numb it.

Liquid

1 stars

We have been using this product for a while now, the latest batch is not upto the previous product. Our current one is very liquid and could not be construed as a paste, more of a liquid. Batch number 91263318.

Amazing results

5 stars

I am a dentist and have trialed three of my patients suffering from gum disease with Oral B Gum and Enamel Repair toothpaste. The improvement at three month review was remarkable! I have since recommended this toothpaste to all my patients suffering from gum inflammation or disease.

Oral B is an awesome toothpaste that really works.

5 stars

I have had sensitive teeth for many years and using sensodyne was helping only a little but and after using Oral B Repair/whitening i feel and see a huge difference. It also leaves your breath smelling awesome. This is the Ferrari of the tooth paste world. Once you find something that works for you, don't change it.

Fantastic product

5 stars

I use this toothpaste all of the time, it always leaves my mouth feeling fresh and clean, my gums also look and feel much healthier.

1-10 of 1332 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Oral-B Gum & Enamel Repair Whitening 75Ml

£ 3.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here