Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G

Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G
£ 2.70
£1.47/100g

Product Description

  • White Chocolate Flavoured Candy with Cookie Pieces.
  • Milton Hershey School® founded 1909
  • Your support of Hershey is an opportunity to share happiness and helps educate children in need through Milton Hershey School.
  • www.mhskids.org
  • Thank you for making a difference!
  • Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme combines the sweet taste of classic white chocolate with pieces of cookie. The cookie in this Hershey's bar provides a crunch to complement the smooth and rich white chocolatey goodness.
  • If you love white chocolate (or cookies and cream ice cream), then you'll appreciate the delicious combination of crunchy chocolate cookie bits and smooth white creme. HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bars pack this classic flavor combo into each delicious bite.
  • Giant Bar
  • Pack size: 184g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate Flavoured Candy (82%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476; Flavouring; Antioxidant: E307], Cookies (18%) [Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid); Sugar*; Reduced Fat Cocoa; Whey Powder (Milk); High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Cocoa Mass; Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate; Salt; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Almonds

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the USA

Name and address

  • Hershey Company,
  • 100 Crystal A Drive,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • USA.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • U.K.
  • Please send comments within the EU to
  • Hershey International,
  • c/o A.I.B. International,
  • P.O. Box 11,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7YZ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

184g

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g):
Energy 2159kJ / 516 kcal
Fat 26.9g
of which Saturates 15.7g
Carbohydrates60.7g
of which Sugars 45g
Protein 8.1g
Salt 0.6g

