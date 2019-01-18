Hershey's Cookies & Creme Giant Bar 184G

Product Description
- White Chocolate Flavoured Candy with Cookie Pieces.
- Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme combines the sweet taste of classic white chocolate with pieces of cookie. The cookie in this Hershey's bar provides a crunch to complement the smooth and rich white chocolatey goodness.
- If you love white chocolate (or cookies and cream ice cream), then you'll appreciate the delicious combination of crunchy chocolate cookie bits and smooth white creme. HERSHEY'S Cookies 'n' Creme Candy Bars pack this classic flavor combo into each delicious bite.
- Giant Bar
- Pack size: 184g
Information
Ingredients
White Chocolate Flavoured Candy (82%) [Sugar*; Vegetable Oil (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea, Sunflower and/or Safflower Oil); Skimmed Milk Powder; Corn Syrup Solids*; Lactose (Milk); Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithin*, E476; Flavouring; Antioxidant: E307], Cookies (18%) [Enriched Wheat Flour (Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, and Folic Acid); Sugar*; Reduced Fat Cocoa; Whey Powder (Milk); High Fructose Corn Syrup*; Cocoa Mass; Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate; Salt; Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Flavouring], *Produced from genetically modified Sugar Beet, Corn and Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Almonds
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (16 to 18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the USA
Name and address
- Hershey Company,
- 100 Crystal A Drive,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- USA.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
Return to
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- U.K.
- Please send comments within the EU to
- Hershey International,
- c/o A.I.B. International,
- P.O. Box 11,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7YZ,
- UK.
Net Contents
184g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(per 100g):
|Energy
|2159kJ / 516 kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|of which Saturates
|15.7g
|Carbohydrates
|60.7g
|of which Sugars
|45g
|Protein
|8.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
