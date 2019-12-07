By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Mayonnaise 250Ml

3(12)
Tesco Free From Mayonnaise 250Ml
£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml
One tablespoon (15ml)
  • Energy208kJ 50kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1384kJ / 335kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made from rapeseed oil, glucose fructose syrup and modified maize starch.
  • Alternative to mayonnaise.
  • Alternative to mayonnaise.
  • Alternative to mayonnaise
  • Gluten, wheat, milk and egg free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Mustard Seeds, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 28 days and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne tablespoon (15ml)
Energy1384kJ / 335kcal208kJ / 50kcal
Fat30.1g4.5g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate15.3g2.3g
Sugars6.1g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.6g0.1g
Salt1.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

artificial and vinegary. Super white (looks simila

1 stars

artificial and vinegary. Super white (looks similar to paint!) and hard to get out of the bottle.

Dont reccomend if looking for real mayo taste

2 stars

The taste is sour and very odd. Doesnt taste like real mayo at all

The best vegan mayo there is! Just please put it i

4 stars

The best vegan mayo there is! Just please put it in a glass jar! It’s a nightmare to get out of the pot!

Good and handy

5 stars

Quick and suitable substitute for home made

Doesn't taste much like mayo

2 stars

My daughter is lactose free and after finding milk in our usual brands low fat mayo I decided to give this a go. It doesn't really taste much like mayo I'm afraid. I love the idea and that Tesco has tried to expand its free from range but it doesn't taste like mayo. I then discovered that the usual full fat mayo doesn't have milk so we were able to switch back! May be ok if you are totally dairy free, but not for us.

Tastes like salad cream not mayonnaise.

2 stars

Perfectly good salad cream. Doesn't have the taste or consistency of mayonnaise.

Not great

1 stars

Doesnt really taste like mayonnaise, dissapointing. has a very artificial taste not like mayo at all!

this is very thick and doesn;t come out of the con

3 stars

this is very thick and doesn;t come out of the container very well. OK apart from that.

I loved it put it in a jar That can be recycled please stop using plastic x

5 stars

I ate it all in a week, would buy more if it was in a jar that can be recycled. It tasted wonderful xx

Great mayo

5 stars

Tastes great & is also accidently vegan which is a bonus

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

