Tesco Free From Mayonnaise 250Ml

artificial and vinegary. Super white (looks similar to paint!) and hard to get out of the bottle.
Dont reccomend if looking for real mayo taste
The taste is sour and very odd. Doesnt taste like real mayo at all
The best vegan mayo there is! Just please put it in a glass jar! It’s a nightmare to get out of the pot!
Good and handy
Quick and suitable substitute for home made
Doesn't taste much like mayo
My daughter is lactose free and after finding milk in our usual brands low fat mayo I decided to give this a go. It doesn't really taste much like mayo I'm afraid. I love the idea and that Tesco has tried to expand its free from range but it doesn't taste like mayo. I then discovered that the usual full fat mayo doesn't have milk so we were able to switch back! May be ok if you are totally dairy free, but not for us.
Tastes like salad cream not mayonnaise.
Perfectly good salad cream. Doesn't have the taste or consistency of mayonnaise.
Not great
Doesnt really taste like mayonnaise, dissapointing. has a very artificial taste not like mayo at all!
this is very thick and doesn;t come out of the container very well. OK apart from that.
I ate it all in a week, would buy more if it was in a jar that can be recycled. It tasted wonderful xx
Great mayo
Tastes great & is also accidently vegan which is a bonus